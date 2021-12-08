Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Conejo Players Announce 2022 Season

The season kicks off with Harvey in January!

Dec. 8, 2021  

Conejo Players has announced its 2022 season. All shows will be live, and in-person.

To purchase tickets and for more info: www.conejoplayers.org

For the health and safety of everyone, all patrons will need to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours from the time of entry to attend shows at Conejo Players.

All California residents may request a digital vaccination record at MyVaccineRecord.cdph.ca.gov

All patrons must wear a mask at all times while inside the theatre, regardless of vaccination status.

Check out the full lineup below!

Harvey

JAN. 21 - FEB. 12, 2022

Elwood P. Dowd insists on including his friend Harvey in all of his sister Veta's social gatherings. Trouble is, Harvey is an imaginary six-and-a-half-foot-tall rabbit.

Bye Bye Birdie

MARCH 25 - APRIL 16, 2022

Teen heartthrob Conrad Birdie has been drafted, so he chooses All-American girl Kim MacAfee for a very public farewell kiss.

Bye Bye Birdie: Young Performer's Edition

APRIL 29 - MAY 8, 2022

Featuring a tuneful high-energy score, plenty of great parts for kids, and a hilarious script, Bye Bye Birdie remains one of the most popular shows in schools across the country.

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

JULY 8 - 17, 2022

An eclectic group of six mid-pubescents vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime. Six spellers enter; one speller leaves! At least the losers get a juice box.

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time

SEPT. 2 - 24, 2022

15-year-old Christopher has an extraordinary brain: He is exceptional at mathematics but ill-equipped to interpret everyday life.

The Music Man Jr.

OCT. 14 - 23, 2022

There's trouble in River City! When smooth-talking, con man Harold Hill arrives in tight knit, small town Iowa, he expects to swindle its residents with his elaborate moneymaking scheme.

9 to 5

NOV. 11 - DEC. 4, 2022

Pushed to the boiling point, three female coworkers concoct a plan to get even with the sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot they call their boss.


