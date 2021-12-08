Conejo Players Announce 2022 Season

Conejo Players has announced its 2022 season. All shows will be live, and in-person.

To purchase tickets and for more info: www.conejoplayers.org

For the health and safety of everyone, all patrons will need to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours from the time of entry to attend shows at Conejo Players.

All California residents may request a digital vaccination record at MyVaccineRecord.cdph.ca.gov

All patrons must wear a mask at all times while inside the theatre, regardless of vaccination status.

Check out the full lineup below!

Harvey

JAN. 21 - FEB. 12, 2022

Elwood P. Dowd insists on including his friend Harvey in all of his sister Veta's social gatherings. Trouble is, Harvey is an imaginary six-and-a-half-foot-tall rabbit.

Bye Bye Birdie

MARCH 25 - APRIL 16, 2022

Teen heartthrob Conrad Birdie has been drafted, so he chooses All-American girl Kim MacAfee for a very public farewell kiss.

Bye Bye Birdie: Young Performer's Edition

APRIL 29 - MAY 8, 2022

Featuring a tuneful high-energy score, plenty of great parts for kids, and a hilarious script, Bye Bye Birdie remains one of the most popular shows in schools across the country.

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

JULY 8 - 17, 2022

An eclectic group of six mid-pubescents vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime. Six spellers enter; one speller leaves! At least the losers get a juice box.

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time

SEPT. 2 - 24, 2022

15-year-old Christopher has an extraordinary brain: He is exceptional at mathematics but ill-equipped to interpret everyday life.

The Music Man Jr.

OCT. 14 - 23, 2022

There's trouble in River City! When smooth-talking, con man Harold Hill arrives in tight knit, small town Iowa, he expects to swindle its residents with his elaborate moneymaking scheme.

9 to 5

NOV. 11 - DEC. 4, 2022

Pushed to the boiling point, three female coworkers concoct a plan to get even with the sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot they call their boss.