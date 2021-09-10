Comedian Vir Das Comes To Thousand Oaks Next Month

India's biggest stand-up comedian and Bollywood star, Vir Das comes to the Scherr Forum on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at 7:00pm.

Das was born in India but spent his early years in Nigeria before moving to Delhi. He eventually found himself studying dramatic acting at Knox College in Illinois, with every intention of becoming a professional actor, but he shifted gears to pursue stand-up comedy instead, returning to India to start his career. From there, he has toured all around the country, hosted a variety of television shows and even starred in several Bollywood films.

Das has now crossed over to become a global comedy sensation, filling an international vacancy for an authentic Indian perspective and being hailed by Variety magazine as a "Top 10 Comic to Watch." Das's fourth Netflix special in five years, "Inside Man", was just released, which was shot entirely in quarantine with audience members virtually attending from around the world. Das was the first comedian from India to have a stand-up special on Netflix, which since resulted in a multi-special deal with the platform for them to be the exclusive distributor of his stand-up.

In addition to performing stand-up, Das has also ventured into acting on American television. He's appeared in a recurring role on ABC's "Whiskey Cavalier," and he's even guest-starred as D.C. on the last season of "Fresh Off the Boat," the latter of which he might reprise in a potential spin-off of the beloved sitcom.

Das has traversed the globe on his various stand-up tours, performing on six continents, including sold-out runs in Australia and at London's prestigious Soho Theatre. He has also been featured at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival as well as the Montreal Just for Laughs Comedy Festival and has made multiple television appearances on Conan.

Single tickets are priced at $45 with group discounts available. Tickets are available online from Ticketmaster www.ticketmaster.com or through the box office. Box office is open for in person ticket purchases Thursday-Saturday, 10:00am -2:00pm. For more information call 805 449-2787 or visit www.bapacthousandoaks.com.

Health and safety protocols may be in effect at the time of performance, including but not limited to: social distancing, proof of Covid-19 vaccination, proof of negative PCR testing, requirement or recommendation for the wearing of masks or face coverings. Promoter reserves the right to make changes to health protocols according to updated public health guidance and law. Due to present circumstances surrounding COVID-19, the event status is subject to change.