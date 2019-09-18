Colin Mochrie Presents HYPROV: IMPROV UNDER HYPNOSIS

From the minds of improv and comedy legend Colin Mochrie and Master hypnotist Asad Mecci comes a brand new, mind-blowing, jaw-dropping, side-splitting show at the Kavli Theatre on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 8:00 pm.

Hypnosis and improvisation - two art forms that have captured minds and imaginations for decades worldwide - are brought together by two masters of their crafts, creating a totally unique theatrical experience, HYPROV: Improv Under Hypnosis.

Twenty random volunteers from the audience will be hypnotized, (the process of which is a show in its own right), their inhibitions evaporated and their minds no longer their own, the four or five best are left on stage when one of the world's leading improvisers enters! Colin Mochrie, star of "Whose Line is it, Anyway?," will initiate and manipulate those under hypnosis and turn the show into an improv extravaganza full of music, horse races and lots of laughter. In the hands of two masters, and crafted from the volunteers' uninhibited subconscious, it's an entirely original and completely unforgettable show every time. Who knows where the unconscious mind might take us?

One of the most prolific improvisers in the world, Mochrie is best known as one of the stars of both the British and U.S. TV shows, "Whose Line Is It Anyway?", currently in its 4th season on the CW Network. Mochrie has toured the world with fellow Whoser Brad Sherwoord for the past 12 years.

A Master Hypnotist, Mecci has performed on Entertainment Tonight, MTV, Maxim Online, HGTV, and has been written about in the NY Times, the Huffington Post and Maxim Magazine. When he is not performing on stage, Mecci uses hypnosis to help people lose weight, reduce stress and achieve peak performance.

Single tickets are priced at $54 - $34 with group discounts available. Tickets are available from Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000, online atwww.ticketmaster.com, or through the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza Box Office, located at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard. For more information call 805-449-ARTS (2787) or visit www.civicartsplaza.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Thousand Oaks Stories

More Hot Stories For You