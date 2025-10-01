CHICAGO Will Kick Off 25–26 Broadway in Thousand Oaks Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The American Theatre Guild will soon present CHICAGO, the one musical with everything that makes Broadway shimmy-shake. This production will kick off the 25–26 BROADWAY IN THOUSAND OAKS Series at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center Nov. 7–9, 2025.

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, CHICAGO is the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history -- and it shows no sign of ever slowing down.

There’s never been a better time to experience CHICAGO, Broadway’s razzle-dazzle smash. This triumphant hit musical is the recipient of 6 Tony Awards®, 2 Olivier Awards, a Grammy®, and thousands of standing ovations. You’ve got to come see why the name on everyone’s lips is still…CHICAGO.

The 2025-26 touring cast of CHICAGO features Ellie Roddy in her return to the cellblock as Roxie Hart, Claire Marshall making her debut as Velma Kelly along with Max Cervantes as Billy Flynn, Marc Christopher as Amos Hart, Illeana “illy” Kirven returning as Matron “Mama” Morton and J. Clanton as Mary Sunshine.

The cast also includes Tim Canali, Genevieve Hall, Jared Houde, Jaiden Jones, Amy Knips, Lacey Kohn, Helena Laing, Michael Mottram, Chandler James Pettus, Jake Siffert, Anna Speer, Nick Traficante, and returning cast members Terryn Cuozzo, Josh England, Serena Kozusko, Ryan McInnes and Angelliz M. Rosado Ramos.

CHICAGO is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.

This tour will be directed by David Hyslop with choreography by Gregory Butler based on the original direction by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and original choreography by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking. CHICAGO features scenic design by Tony Award winner John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Scott Lehrer, Supervising Music Director Robert Billig and casting by ARC.

The CHICAGO band will be led by Music Director and Conductor Andy Chen, Associate Conductor Chase Anderson and will include Erik Wakar, Jason Whitmore, Heather Kriesel, Matt TenBroek, Jordan Webb, Amanda Bateman, Landon Gaddis, Troy Bashor, Garrett Sullivan and Aaron Kan.

The stage management team is led by Sofia Rose Itskovish and Elspeth Bustard. The company management team is led by Marc Ciemiewicz and Jess Fernando.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, CHICAGO is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who maliciously murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today’s tabloids.