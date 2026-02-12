Conejo Players Reveals 2026 Readers Theatre Season

🎭 NEW! Thousand Oaks Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Thousand Oaks & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Conejo Players Readers Theatre program has announced its 2026 season, featuring five bold and compelling plays that span comedy, drama, and dark humor. Together, the selected works explore the timeless questions of identity, self-perception, and the impact we have on one another.​

Readers Theatre is a performance style that strips theatre down to its essentials: actors, scripts, and imagination. Performers present the play using scripts in hand and minimal staging, putting the focus strictly on storytelling. Without elaborate sets or costumes, the emphasis is on language, character, and the shared experience between actor and audience — creating an intimate, engaging, and highly accessible form of theatre.​

2026 Season Lineup

Things You Shouldn't Say Past Midnight

by Peter Ackerman​

Sunday, March 8, 2026

A fast, funny, and unexpectedly heartfelt late-night comedy about what happens when a group of friends stay up too long, talk too much, and completely lose their filters. As exhaustion fuels confessions, arguments, and emotional chaos, one long-buried secret detonates the group—changing everything by sunrise.​

Audience Advisory: Strong language, frank discussions of sexuality and racial themes. Mature audiences only.

Underdog: The Other Other Brontë

by Sarah Gordon​

Sunday, May 17, 2026

A sharp, witty, and surprisingly moving comedy about ambition, jealousy, and the high cost of being overlooked. When the forgotten Brontë sibling steps out of the shadows, buried rivalries and inconvenient truths explode into a fiercely funny exploration of family, fame, and the desperate human need to be seen.​

Audience Advisory: Strong language and mature thematic content.

Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead

by Tom Stoppard​

Sunday, July 19, 2026

A brilliantly inventive, darkly comic meditation on fate, friendship, and the absurdity of existence. Two minor characters from Hamlet find themselves trapped inside a story they barely understand, spinning into rapid-fire wordplay, philosophical debates, and theatrical mischief. Hilarious, haunting, and deeply human.

Frankenstein

by Victor Gialanella​

Sunday, October 11, 2026

A powerful and emotionally charged adaptation of Mary Shelley's classic that leans into the horror, tragedy, and moral complexity of the original novel. As Victor Frankenstein creates life and then abandons it, creator and creation spiral into devastating consequences — confronting the cost of playing God and the loneliness of being unwanted.

Annual Holiday Production

December 13, 2026

About Conejo Players Theatre​

Founded in 1962, Conejo Players Theatre (CPT) is a nonprofit community theatre dedicated to producing high-quality, affordable live theatre for audiences throughout the Conejo Valley and surrounding communities. CPT offers a diverse range of programming, including mainstage productions, Readers Theatre, youth theatre, and educational outreach — providing opportunities for performers, technicians, and artists of all backgrounds to share their talents and passion for the arts.