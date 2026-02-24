Ali Wong Returns To Thousand Oaks By Popular Demand

🎭 NEW! Thousand Oaks Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Thousand Oaks & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Award-winning comic Ali Wong will bring her uproarious new stand-up show Ali Wong Live to the Fred Kavli Theatre on Saturday, May 2, 2026, at 8:00pm.

Wong is an Emmy award-winning actress, comedian, writer, and producer known for her breakout Netflix stand-up specials “Baby Cobra," "Hard Knock Wife," and the Emmy-nominated "Don Wong." She released her fourth and latest Netflix comedy special, "Ali Wong: Single Lady" in October 2024. Ali received a Golden Globe Award for the special and was nominated for a Critics Choice TV Award and a Directors Guild of America Award. Wong recently directed Frankie Quiñones' upcoming stand up special for Hulu.

In Spring 2023, Wong starred in and executive produced the Netflix and A24 dark comedy "Beef" opposite Steven Yeun. The series premiered in April 2023 to widespread acclaim, receiving 8 Emmy Awards and 13 nominations. Wong's performance as Amy Lau earned her the Emmy, Golden Globe, Critics Choice, and Screen Actors Guild Awards for "Best Actress in a Limited Series." For her acting work, she also won the Gotham and Independent Spirit Awards. "Beef" received that year's Emmy and Critics Choice Awards for "Best Limited Series," won each of its nominated categories at the Golden Globes, and was honored by the American Film Institute in their Top Television Programs Of The Year.

In 2019, Wong co-wrote and starred in the romantic comedy “Always Be My Maybe,” alongside Randall Park. She also executive produced and voiced the lead in the offbeat and zany animated sitcom "Tuca and Bertie" and directed Sheng Wang's 2022 comedy special "Sweet and Juicy." In 2019, Wong released her New York Times bestselling autobiographical book, "Dear Girls: Intimate Tales, Untold Secrets & Advice for Living Your Best Life." The book features heartfelt and hilarious letters addressed to her daughters.