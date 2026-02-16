BETWEEN THE LINES JR to Debut at Lindero Canyon Middle School

🎭 NEW! Thousand Oaks Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Thousand Oaks & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Lindero Canyon Middle School and the Performing Arts Education Centers will present BETWEEN THE LINES JR February 26–28, 2026 at the APAEC in Agoura Hills. The production marks one of the first youth theatre presentations of the title in California and its Los Angeles debut.

Based on the novel by Jodi Picoult, the musical follows Delilah, a teenager adjusting to a new town and school who finds solace in the pages of her favorite book. As the boundary between fantasy and reality begins to shift, Delilah must determine how to shape her own story. Eighth graders Isabella Campbell and Brynn Simon will share the role of Delilah, with Logan Filippi and Sam Robinson alternating as Prince Oliver.

The production is directed by Jessica Lynn Wallace, with assistant director Jesse Fulton and music director Karis Brizendine. The cast includes more than 70 students on stage, with an additional 20 students serving on the technical crew.

“It has been truly an honor to witness these students transform from their ever-changing middle school lives into bold, magical fairytale characters,” director Jessica Lynn Wallace shared. “This show and these students are such beautiful examples of the transformative power of theater.”

“As an eighth grader,” Brynn Simon said, “it's been so wonderful to spend the past three years making amazing friends and memories! Being a part of this theater family has been the highlight of my middle school experience!”

Isabella Campbell added, “I get to escape into fantasy, friends, and unforgettable memories. I get to do what I love alongside amazing people and it has truly made my middle school experience the best it could be!”

“This show is about someone who feels alone and invisible in their own world so they escape into a book,” Logan Filippi said. “In a way, I think this show has been similar. It's been a way for us to escape Middle School and be in our own magical bubble. Our theatre community is amazing.”

For Sam Robinson, being in BETWEEN THE LINES JR “is a way to escape from my busy life with school work and practicing, to be able to relax, be with my friends, and become someone entirely different.” He continued, “It also feels like a fitting end to my journey in Middle School.”

Performances will take place February 26 at 6:00 p.m., February 27 at 7:00 p.m., and February 28 at 7:00 p.m. at the Performing Arts Education Center (APAEC), located at 28545 W. Driver Avenue in Agoura Hills.

Ticket Information

Tickets for all performances at the Performing Arts Education Center are available online.