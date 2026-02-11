Conejo Improv Players Return With New Show at Conejo Players Theatre

🎭 NEW! Thousand Oaks Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Thousand Oaks & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Conejo Improv Players will return with a new live comedy performance at Conejo Players Theatre in Thousand Oaks. The ensemble will present an evening of improvised scenes and games built from audience suggestions.

The show features performers Frank Bonoff, Eric Bram, Jean Bridges, John Eslick, Shelby Fry, Patrick McGrath, Brandy Paolini, Jon Rowsey, Rey Sailer, Phil Scarpaci, Kevin Schultz, and Scott Shrum. Direction is by Shelby Fry, Patrick McGrath, and Scott Shrum, with production by Beth Eslick.

The performance draws inspiration from long-form and short-form improv traditions associated with groups such as Whose Line Is It Anyway?, Second City, The Groundlings, and Upright Citizens Brigade.

Conejo Players Theatre offers year-round programming in Thousand Oaks, producing live theatre intended to serve the cultural, educational, and entertainment needs of the community.

Tickets for the Conejo Improv Players performance are $15 and may be purchased online or at the door.