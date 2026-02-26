Big Band Phat Cat Swinger Comes to TOArts

🎭 NEW! Thousand Oaks Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Thousand Oaks & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Phat Cat Swinger, one of the West Coast's premier big bands, is bringing their electrifying live show to the Scherr Forum on Friday, May 1, 2026, at 7:30pm.

Known for transforming every venue into a full-tilt dance party, Phat Cat Swinger fuses the brassy brilliance of classic big band with contemporary hits, rock anthems, and unexpected mashups — all delivered with razor-sharp musicianship and infectious showmanship. From timeless swing standards to reimagined pop favorites, the band's dynamic sound and theatrical flair have made them a favorite for festivals, concert halls, and special events alike.

Founder/leader Marco Palos and “American Idol” Season 6 runner-up Blake Lewis are co-lead singers who front the 11-member ensemble. The band delivers a high-octane set packed with soaring vocals, powerhouse horns, and rhythm-section grooves that keep audiences on their feet. Their performances celebrate the golden age of swing while boldly reimagining what a modern big band can be.

Whether performing for devoted swing dancers, festival crowds, symphony halls, or private galas, Phat Cat Swinger has earned a reputation for delivering unforgettable live experiences. Their ability to bridge generations and genres has made them a standout act on stages across the country, attracting longtime big band enthusiasts and first-time listeners alike.

As the swing revival continues to gain momentum, Phat Cat Swinger stands at the forefront of the movement, proving that the big band format remains as thrilling and relevant today as ever. By combining tradition with innovation, they have carved out a distinct identity that honors the past while speaking directly to contemporary audiences.

Phat Cat Swinger invites audiences everywhere to step onto the dance floor and rediscover the joy of live, large-ensemble music.