THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG to be Presented at 5-Star Theatricals

5-Star Theatricals together with the Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society present the first show of their 2026 season, the uproarious comedy hit, The Play That Goes Wrong, written by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields, with direction by Larry Raben.

The Play That Goes Wrong will open on Friday, March 13 at 7:30pm (press opening) and runs through Sunday, March 29, 2026 at the Scherr Forum Theatre at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center, 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard in Thousand Oaks.

The cast features Travis Joe Dixon as “Dennis,” Mark Gagliardi as “Robert,” Adam Hagenbuch as “Jonathan,” Lyndsi Larose as “Sandra,” Gabi Manoukian as “Annie,” John Shartzer as “Max,” Justin Michael Wilcox as “Chris,” and Timothy Willard as “Trevor.” Noah Kaplan, Samantha Lawrence-Mata and Calaway Swanson are Swings.

The Design Team for The Play That Goes Wrong is as follows: Lighting Design by Brandon Baruch; Sound Design by Jonathan A. Burke; Costume Coordination by Gale Garon & Chris Steele; Hair/Wig Design by Luis Martinez; Prop Design by Alex Choate. Casting is by Michael Donovan Casting; Michael Donovan, CSA & Richie Ferris, CSA. The Production Stage Manager is Olivia Riddle.

What could possibly go wrong? Absolutely everything – in the most hilarious way imaginable! The Play That Goes Wrong is a sidesplitting farce where a cast of earnest actors struggle to keep their disaster of a murder mystery on track. Expect collapsing sets, missed cues, and nonstop laughter from start to finish.