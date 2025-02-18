CABARET to be Presented at 5-Star Theatricals in March

5-STAR THEATRICALS will present the first production of its 2025 season, CABARET, book by Joe Masteroff, music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, based on the play by John Van Druten and the stories of Christopher Isherwood, musical direction by Gregory Nabours, choreography by Clarice ORdaz and directed by Michael Matthews.

CABARET opens on Friday, March 14, 2025 at 7:30pm and runs through Sunday, March 30, 2025 at the Scherr Forum Theatre at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center, 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard in Thousand Oaks.



A thrilling and up-to-date production of a classic show that is now more relevant than ever. Sexy, melodic and unforgettable. The seedy glamour of the Kit Kat Club with its bawdy Emcee, provide an unsettling but fitting backdrop to the story of the hard-living entertainer Sally Bowles in the decadent nightlife of Germany in the early ’30s. Come hear some of the most memorable songs in theatre history, including “Cabaret,” “Willkommen,” and “Maybe This Time.”