B-BOY B-GIRL SUMMIT to Return to Grand Park With Street Dance Performances & More

Grand Park, powered by The Music Center, will continue to celebrate its momentous 10th anniversary with another free signature event, B-Boy B-Girl Summit Reborn, a symposium highlighting the dance forms of locking and popping. A special blend of Hip Hop culture and eye-popping street performances, B-Boy B-Girl Summit Reborn returns to the park for everyone in a blaze of glory on Sunday, July 17, from noon-8:00 p.m. The hyped-up eight-hour event, with the theme "Reborn," will treat eventgoers to breakdancing (breakin'), popping and rapping performances along with DJs and graffiti art. Additional attractions include a variety of food trucks, local vendors and a kids craft area.

Established in 1994, B-Boy Summit is the longest running annual Hip Hop event in the nation that brings classic and current Hip Hop fashion, skills and knowledge to the forefront. Featured performances include: DJ Battlecat, Far Side, Gaslamp Killer featuring Drumetrics, Grand Wizard Theodore, Skeme Richards, Ken Swift & Zulu Gremlin's Bonnie & Clyde, Alien Ness' Color Wars Crew Battle, Funk Freaks, Silky D & LA Smurf, Mark Luv, Rokafella & DJ KS360, Poppin Battle, B-Boy Battle, B-Girl Battle, Kids Battle, Breakin' Workshop, Graffiti by ICU Artists, United Hip-Hop Vanguard Breakin' & the Olympics Panel.

EVENT DETAILS:



WHAT:

B-Boy B-Girl Summit Reborn

WHEN:

Sunday, July 17

Noon - 8:00 p.m.

WHERE:

Grand Park (in the Olive Court, the Performance Lawn between Grand Ave. and Hill St.)

200 N. Grand Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90012

EVENT SCHEDULE:**

Noon - 1:00 p.m.: DJ Frankie Flave

1:00 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.: Kids Battle

1:30 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.: Battle of the DJs: Bonnie & Clyde vs. DJ Skeme Richards

3:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.: Lockin' & Poppin' Showcase: DJ LA Smurf & Silky D

3:30 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.: DJ Battlecat

4:00 p.m. - 4:15 p.m.: Grand Wizard Theodore

4:15 p.m. - 5:15 p.m.: Breakestra

5:15 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.: Far Side

6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.: Behind the Groove with DJ KS360 NY Funk

**All artists and set times subject to change.

VISUALS:

Hip Hop performers and DJs of all ages and backgrounds

Eye-popping graffiti art

Kids craft area

For more information visit: https://grandparkla.org/