5-STAR Theatricals Has Announced its 2021-2022 Season

Now that COVID restrictions have been lifted for theatres, 5-STAR THEATRICALS is announcing its 2021-2022 season of shows! All of 5-Star's productions are locally produced, auditioned and rehearsed in Southern California, and performed exclusively at the Kavli Theater at the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza.

The 5-STAR THEATRICALS 2021-2022 season:

Have the Time of Your Life!

MAMMA MIA!

October 15 - October 24, 2021

Music and Lyrics by Abba

Book by Catherine Johnson

Directed by Richard Israel

You can dance, you can jive and you'll have the time of your life when 5-Star stages this massively popular musical for the first time. The impossible-to-resist hits of the Swedish pop group ABBA power this sunny, funny show about a young woman's search for her birth father. The musical opened on Broadway in 2001, playing nearly 5,800 performances during its 14-year New York run, and since then has spawned two massively popular movies: "Mamma Mia!," starring Meryl Streep, earned nearly $610 million worldwide and the sequel, 2018's "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again," featuring Cher, took in nearly $400 around the globe. Whether you grew up bopping to the beat of hits like "Dancing Queen," "Take a Chance On Me," "Chiquita" and "Money, Money, Money," or you discovered ABBA on the big screen, 5-Star's production will lift you higher than a pair of bedazzled platform boots.

IT'S A MUSICAL!

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

February 4 - 13, 2022

Music and Lyrics by Karey and Wayne Kirkpatrick

Book by John O'Farrell and Karey Kirkpatrick

Directed by Richard Israel

Never before performed in Thousand Oaks, SOMETHING ROTTEN! is the Broadway smash hit that tells the story of Nick and Nigel Bottom, two brothers desperate to write a hit play. When a local soothsayer convinces them that the future of theatre involves singing, dancing and acting all at the same time, Nick and Nigel set out to write the very first musical! Shakespeare is the "rock star" of plays and works hard to make sure the brothers fail in their efforts to produce what they are calling "a musical".

NOW IT'S TIME TO SEIZE THE DAY!

Disney's

NEWSIES

July 15 - 24, 2022

Music By Alan Menken

Lyrics by Jack Feldman

Book by Harvey Fierstein

Stop the presses! 5-Star is proud to present the regional premiere of this rousing musical about standing your ground and fighting for what's right. Based on the 1992 Walt Disney film and inspired by the true story of the 1899 New York City newsboy strike, the show follows a scrappy band of ink-stained street kids as they push back against the corporate greed of Big Apple media barons Joseph Pulitzer and William Randolph Hearst. "Newsies" features a Tony Award-winning score by Alan Menken ("Little Shop of Horrors," "Sister Act") and Jack Feldman and a book by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein ("Kinky Boots"). Songs like "Carrying the Banner," "Seize the Day," and "Santa Fe" deliver a powerful, timeless message: "Wrongs will be righted, if we're united."

THEY'RE ALTOGETHER OOKY!

THE ADDAMS FAMILY

October 14 - 23, 2022

Music and Lyrics by Andrew Lippa

Book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice

"They're creepy and they're kooky, mysterious and spooky!" Closing out the year (and just in time for Halloween!) is the hilarious and entertaining, THE ADDAMS FAMILY. Gomez, Morticia, Uncle Fester, Grandma, Wednesday, Pugsley and Lurch come to spectacular life in this all-new story, based on the characters created by Charles Addams. The funny, morbid family is put to test when outsiders join them for dinner, a night that will change their lives forever! The beautiful, show stopping musical numbers bring this bizarre family to life.

ABOUT THE SCHEDULE AND PRICING

Priority Order Memberships for the 5-STAR THEATRICALS 2021-2022 season are being taken now by calling 5-STAR THEATRICALS at (805) 497-8613 ext, 1.

Season Ticket (4-Show) membership prices range from $132.00 - $300.00. For single ticket and theatre information, call (805) 449-ARTS (2787). 5-STAR THEATRICALS shows perform exclusively at the Kavli Theatre, Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard in Thousand Oaks.

Tickets are on sale now and may be purchased at the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza Box Office located at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard in Thousand Oaks, or through www.5startheatricals.com, or by phone at (800) 745-3000. For groups of 10 or more, please call Group Sales, 5-STAR THEATRICALS at (805) 497-8613 x 1.