Winners Announced For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Tampa Awards! Theatre Tampa Bay, American Stage Theatre Company, freeFall & More Take Home Wins!

Winners have been announced for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Tampa Awards - which were back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade!

The public submitted the nominees and voted for their favorites. Check out the results below!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions were all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility was for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020. Voting ran through December 31.

Check Out The 2020 Tampa Award Winners!

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Mark Pennington

Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

Erin's Dance Works

Best Ensemble

CABARET - freeFall - 2012

Best Theatre Staff

American Stage Theater Company

Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

American Stage Summer Theatre Programs

Costume Design of the Decade

MAMMA MIA! - American Stage Theater Company - 2019

Dancer Of The Decade

Hannah Butler - NEWSIES - Arts In Motion - 2019

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Capria Pichette - NEWSIES - Arts In Motion - 2019

Director of a Play of the Decade

Stephanie Gularte - GOOD PEOPLE - American Stage Theater Company - 2016

Favorite Social Media

American Stage Theater Company

Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

Gobioff Foundation

Lighting Design of the Decade

Mike Wood - MAMMA MIA - American Stage - 2019

Original Script Of The Decade

Natalie Symons - THE PEOPLE DOWNSTAIRS - American Stage - 2020

Performer Of The Decade

Zachary James - ON BROADWAY - Springstead Theatre - 2020

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

MAMMA MIA - American Stage - 2019

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

TURN OF THE SCREW - freeFall - 2019

Set Design Of The Decade

Scott Cooper - AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY - American Stage - 2011

Sound Design of the Decade

Craig Hartfield - NEWSIES - Arts In Motion - 2019

Theatre Company Of The Decade

American Stage Theatre Company

Top Arts Supporting Organization

Theatre Tampa Bay

Vocalist Of The Decade

Zachary James - ON BROADWAY - Springstead Theatre - 2020

Volunteer Of The Decade

American Stage-Tinker McKee

