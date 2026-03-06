CELTIC THUNDER to Perform at Ruth Eckerd Hall This October

🎭 NEW! Tampa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Tampa & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Ruth Eckerd Hall will present Celtic Thunder An Evening with Celtic Thunder on Sunday, October 4 at 7pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 13 at 10 am.

Fans of the internationally renowned Irish music phenomenon, Celtic Thunder, are in for a special treat as the group continues and expands on their successful show, An Evening with Celtic Thunder. This unique production will bring audiences a heartfelt celebration of the group's most beloved songs while reuniting past and present members for an unforgettable evening of music, memories, and camaraderie.

An Evening with Celtic Thunder is more than just a concert—it's a journey through the group's incredible legacy. Featuring a carefully curated setlist of their greatest hits, this show will showcase the powerful harmonies, soaring ballads, and electrifying performances that have made Celtic Thunder a household name. From classic Irish folk songs to contemporary favorites, audiences can expect to hear the anthems that have defined Celtic Thunder's illustrious career.

What makes this show even more special is the reunion of familiar faces. Over the years, Celtic Thunder has been home to some of the finest vocalists in the world, and An Evening with Celtic Thunder will see Emmet, Damian, Neil and Ronan perform some of Celtic Thunder's greatest songs. Longtime fans will be thrilled to see their favorite voices come together, blending their talents in an atmosphere of warmth and nostalgia.

“We wanted to create something truly special for our fans, something that feels personal and celebratory,” says Damian McGinty, longtime Celtic Thunder Principal. “This show is about reconnecting—with the music, with each other, and with the people who have supported us throughout the years. It's a chance to relive the magic of Celtic Thunder in a more intimate way, and we couldn't be more excited to share this experience with our audience.”

Since its inception, Celtic Thunder has captivated global audiences with its stunning performances and rich musical heritage. Known for their dynamic stage presence and ability to blend traditional Irish music with contemporary sounds, the group has sold millions of albums and performed on some of the world's most prestigious stages.

About Celtic Thunder:

Formed in Dublin in 2007, Celtic Thunder is a multi-dimensional musical and theatrical ensemble celebrated worldwide for their emotionally powerful performances and state-of-the-art productions. Billboard Magazine has named them the Top World Album Artist five times, and their albums consistently rank in the World Album Top 10.