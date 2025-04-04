ThinkTank Theatre Brings SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD to the JCC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



ThinkTank Theatre will present the musical song cycle, Songs for a New World, at the JCC on the Cohn Campus for eight performances running May 8th – May 18th. The musical will feature a mix of Tampa theatre staples, including Broadway Veteran Kristin Carbone, and a couple of Tampa theatre newcomers. The JCC on the Cohn Campus will host the intimate production, set to open Saturday, May 10th and run through Sunday, May 18th, with a preview performance on Thursday, May 8th.

Songs for a New World is the first musical from Tony Award winner, Jason Robert Brown (Parade, Bridges of Madison County), and showcases a moving collection of powerful songs examining life, love and the choices we make. Brown transports his audience from the deck of a 1492 Spanish sailing ship to a ledge 57 stories above Fifth Avenue, to meeting a startling array of characters that range from a young man who has determined that basketball is his ticket out of the ghetto to a woman whose dream of marrying rich nabs her the man of her dreams... and a soulless marriage. Songs for a New World features a driving, exquisitely crafted score that runs the gamut of today's popular music, boasting a musical experience that brings the young and the young at heart together in a singular performance.

The small, powerhouse multi-ethnic quartet that will take on Brown's complex and masterful score includes: Tampa newcomer Madelyn Macko (Waitress – Florida Studio) making her ThinkTank debut in as Woman 1, Christan McLaurine (Hairspray – New Tampa Players) making his ThinkTank debut as Man 1, John M. Perez (Avenue Q – Straz Center, Footloose – American Stage) stepping from behind the ThinkTank directing table and on to the stage as Man 2, and Broadway Veteran Kristin Carbone (Cinderella, Mary Poppins, Into the Woods – Broadway, Beauty and the Beast – American Stage, Nightsweat – freeFall, Diary of Anne Frank – Stageworks) making her ThinkTank debut as Woman 2.

The production will also feature four members of ThinkTank's Young Artists' Ensemble Apprentice Company: Sofia Acebedo Ciro (Bell Creek Academy, Matt & Ben – ThinkTank/freeFall), Erin Gordon (Canterbury School of Florida, ThinkTank debut), Ryan Pope (Berkeley Prep, The Crucible – ThinkTank/Tampa Rep) and Ashlin Sullivan (Robinson IB, Number the Stars - ThinkTank).

Songs for a New World is directed by ThinkTank's Producing Artistic Director Georgia Mallory Guy, with assistance from Cameron Kubly, and musical direction by Jason Tucker. Nick Noelte will serve as the set designer, Keith Eisenstadt will serve as the lighting designer and Sofia Pickford will serve as the Costume Designer. The production is stage managed by Georgios Tsambis. This is the third collaboration between ThinkTank Theatre and the JCC on the Cohn Campus, with productions including Number the Stars this past November and ThinkTank's 4th Annual TYA Playwrights Festival this past August. ThinkTank will be back with the JCC on the Cohn Campus once again this August for its 5th Annual TYA Playwrights Festival and will start their 25/26 season with the JCC in November of 2025.

Performances for Songs for a New world will take place at the JCC on the Cohn Campus on Thursdays 5/8 (Preview) and 5/15 at 7:30pm, Saturdays 5/10 (Opening) and 5/17 @ 7:30pm, and Sundays 5/11 (Mother's Day Matinee) and 5/18 at 2:00pm and 6:30pm. There are no Friday evening performances. The JCC on the Cohn Campus is located at 13009 Community Campus Dr, Tampa, FL 33625. The production is recommended for ages 11+ due to mature themes and language and the run time is approximately two hours, including an intermission.

