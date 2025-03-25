THE OUTSIDERS, & JULIET, and More Set For Straz Center 2025/26 Broadway Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Straz Center has announced the lineup for its 2025/26 Broadway season. Tickets will go on sale to renewing and new season ticket holders on Friday, Mar. 28 at noon.

Broadway season ticket packages include the following nine shows: Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors, The Wiz, Water For Elephants, Kimberly Akimbo, The Outsiders, & Juliet, Hell's Kitchen, Stereophonic and The Notebook.

25/26 Bank of America Broadway at Straz Center Season

Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors Sep 16 - Oct 26, 2025

The Wiz Oct 14-19, 2025

Water For Elephants Oct 28 - Nov 2, 2025

Kimberly Akimbo Nov 18-23, 2025

The Outsiders Dec 27, 2025 - Jan 4, 2026

& Juliet Feb 10-15, 2026

Hell's Kitchen Mar 24 - Apr 5, 2026

Stereophonic Apr 28 - May 3, 2026

The Notebook May 26-31, 2026

The David A. Straz, Jr. Center for the Performing Arts (formerly the Tampa Bay Performing Arts Center) opened its doors in July of 1987. Since that time The Straz has welcomed nearly 16 million guests.

The performing arts complex consists of five theaters, a performing arts conservatory, a rehearsal hall, three on-site restaurants, a coffee shop and banquet facilities. The five individual theaters at the Straz Center are Morsani Hall (2,610 seats), Ferguson Hall (1,042 seats), the Jaeb Theater (312 seats), the TECO Theater (250 seats) and the Shimberg Playhouse (130 seats). The campus also boasts the outdoor Riverwalk Stage.

Comments