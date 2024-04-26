Spotlight: IF I CRY at JAEB THEATER

Tampa City Ballet presents IF I CRY, the story about Frida Kahlo's life
Audiences will once again be able to witness If I Cry, Tampa City Ballet’s captivating performance reflecting on the life of the colorful, dynamic and legendary Mexican artist Frida Kahlo. Paula Nunez, Tampa City Ballet’s Artistic Director, explained that the inspiration for this performance came from Frida’s diaries.
“Her diaries revealed a life of loss and adversity interwoven with her determined will to create works of art while saturating her surroundings with an air of spontaneity and joy" said Nunez. “Tampa City Ballet hopes to transport the audience through a surrealistic dance journey to the poignant and passionate emotional landscape of Frida’s remarkable life.”
