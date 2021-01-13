Spend An Evening with Tab Benoit Next Sunday

Renowned Louisiana Cajun-blues guitarist Tab Benoit is on tour, with a socially-distanced, local performance in St. Petersburg at Jannus Live, 200 First Avenue North, Sunday, January 31. Gates: 6pm. Show: 7pm. Tickets $50. (21 and over). Info: (727) 565-0550 or visit https://www.jannuslive.com/event/tab-benoit/.

Benoit performed last November at Nashville's iconic Ryman Auditorium in a concert livestreamed worldwide, accompanied by blues guitar queen, Samantha Fish. "This is an artist whose playing speaks to you as much as his lyrics do," wrote Music Connection magazine, reviewing the Ryman show. "What Tab lacked in theatrics he made up for with a warm and disarming stage presence and heartfelt playing." Read the review, here.

In other Tab news, Benoit was selected a "30 Best Blues Guitarist In The World Today" by Guitar World in 2020 and also co-authored recently-released book, Blues Therapy, about the blues and mental illness.

Benoit, who's always been known for his environmental activism, performed two nights in his hometown of Houma at the 16th Annual Voice of the Wetlands Festival. He also appears prominently in the IMax motion picture Hurricane on the Bayou, a documentary of Hurricane Katrina's effects and a call to protect and restore the Wetlands, and produced a CD to help restore that state's Coastal Wetlands. Benoit was recently inducted into the Louisiana Folklife Center Hall of Master Folk Artists in the Spring of 2020.

Benoit has launched his own imprint, Whiskey Bayou Records, with partner and manager, Rueben Williams. The label has thus far released albums by such established artists as Eric McFadden, JP Soars, Alastair Greene, Damon Fowler, Eric Johanson, Jeff McCarty, and Dash Rip Rock.