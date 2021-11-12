Ruth Eckerd Hall to Present Bret Michaels' CONCERT WITH A PURPOSE

Ruth Eckerd Hall will present, in his first public appearance in Florida in two years, multi-platinum recording artist Bret Michaels' Concert With A Purpose, featuring special guests Warrant and U.S. Army Veteran and Dancing With The Stars' alum Noah Galloway on Saturday, February 26 at 7:30 pm. In line with Michaels' lifelong commitment to philanthropy, proceeds from the concert will benefit the local Florida chapter of the 50 Legs Foundation. Tickets are on sale now!



"We couldn't be more excited to have Bret return to Ruth Eckerd Hall and Florida for his first public appearance in two years," said Bobby Rossi, Chief Programming Officer / Executive Vice President of Programming for Ruth Eckerd Hall. "Bret always goes above and beyond and I have no doubt that this event will be one for the books. People are starving for entertainment with a purpose that brings the community together and this event ticks all those boxes. A night of big hits, giving back, and a party with a purpose."



Michaels, a lifelong diabetic first diagnosed at the age of six, will be continuing his philanthropic efforts through his Life Rocks Foundation, bringing relief and support to organizations based in the Southeast and Florida. These include previously performing at the "Toys In The Sun Run," benefiting Joe DiMaggio's Children's Hospital while also donating personally to the organization, plus even taking his personal jet to deliver toys to children in the Bahamas and Puerto Rico while also serving as the Grand Marshall for the largest "Winterfest" parade to date. Michaels, whose charitable outreach is detailed in his bestselling Auto-Scrap-Ography (available exclusively at ShopBretMichaels.com), will also return to Florida this upcoming Summer for a good time bash performing on The Stadium Tour.



Tickets start at $50.50 will be available at The Raymond James Central Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall, by calling 727.791.7400 or visiting www.RuthEckerdHall.com.The Raymond James Central Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall is open Tuesday through Saturday, noon to 6 pm ONLY. The Raymond James Central Ticket Office will open one hour prior to show time.



At the concert, there will be an auction for one lucky person to score a MEGA VIP Package, which includes two tickets and two passes to a Bret Michaels Stadium Show.



Bret Michaels is a Music Icon, global entrepreneur and philanthropist, having sold over 100 million records, digital copies and streams worldwide, is a reality TV superstar with some of the highest rated reality shows in history as well as a lifelong type 1 diabetic. As an entrepreneur, Michaels has created the multi-million dollar selling Pets Rock Collection with PetSmart, launched his own line of custom guitars and created "Bret's Blend, Diet Trop A Rocka" which is a number one selling beverage for Dr. Pepper/Snapple Group. Michaels, personally and through his Life Rocks Foundation has helped raise millions of dollars for charity and makes donations to not only diabetes awareness and research but to such causes as childhood cancer, PetSmart Charities, Operation Homefront, Fealgood Foundation and more. His talent, business acumen and natural candor have solidified him as "a cultural touchdown" in the words of former Viacom CEO Judy McGrath and made him one of the most sought-after performers for not only live performances but virtual performances, speaking engagements, corporate events, charitable concerts and private engagements.