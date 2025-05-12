Review: THE BUTTERFLY’S EVIL SPELL at JOBSITE THEATER

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



“Death sometimes dresses itself up as love...”

The Butterfly’s Evil Spell was the first play written by twentieth-century playwright and poet Federico Garcia Lorca. Drawing much of its inspiration from the works of Yeats and Maeterlinck, the plot of Lorca’s play deals with the journey of an injured butterfly who is temporarily stranded amongst other insects, but does indeed fly away despite the love of a cockroach.

First staged at Teatro Eslava in Madrid in March of 1920, and featured ballet dancers Encarnacion Lopez Julvez and Catalina Barcena as the Butterfly and Cockroach, respectively.

Many themes featured in The Butterfly’s Evil Spell paved the way for Lorca’s version of “Mature Drama.” The ideas of symbolic stylization, non-naturalism, and the use of different mediums such as music and ballet heavily influenced his works.

Later, “...Spell” was turned into an Opera by Edward Lambert.

The folks at Jobsite Theater, under the esteemed Direction and Leadership of David Jenkins, created a collaborative environment in which the show allowed a new breath of life to enter the space Jobsite continues to call home. In this staging of Lorca’s first play, Jobsite fuses together the mediums of live music, visual art, puppetry, theatre magic, and aerial arts into a thrilling theatrical experience.

In writing his play, Lorca used this idea of insects as a “symbolic-mouthpiece” (“Why do you look down on Nature’s most negligible creatures?”) to allow us access to his pain and fiercely invests his genius into this allegorical world. (Jobsitetheater.org).

David Jenkins says it best about the work in his Director’s Notes by saying,

“Symbolism was the cornerstone of García Lorca’s style, he uses these insects to get at much deeper, extraordinarily human themes. Many of the symbols are polysemous, capable of multiple competing meanings — for instance a butterfly can represent both love and death. The ambiguity — in particular how this show ends — is intentional and we’ve intentionally tried to create space where YOU can ponder these things and arrive at your own conclusions.”

The company of performers making up The Butterfly’s Evil Spell, are masters in storytelling, and in their craft. Making this production a feast for the eyes. Told amidst the backdrop of a hauntingly beautiful score by Jeremy Douglass, and enchanting movement/choreography by Alexander Jones, The Butterfly’s Evil Spell is a haunting, and enchanted wild ride you will never see coming.

As Alacrancito, William Alejandro Barba delivers a menacing good time. Full of comedic timing, and villainous treachery his Scorpion is such fun to watch. Having last seen his work in The Rocky Horror Show it was great to see him in this arena. From his wide- eyed glare to the chase sequences, William is in the moment 100% of the time.

As Silvia, et al, Kathryn Huettel is outstanding. Moving about the space, always in the moment, and never missing a beat. My favorite moments of hers were anytime she was the beetle. Her vocals are wonderful here and she is in her element.

As Nigromantica, et al, Melia Lorenz is a delight to behold. Her work as the spider is truly exceptional, and her vocals are top-notch. She has such a stage presence you are immediately drawn in each time she is on the stage. A true master in storytelling.

Jessy Julianna does great work here as Dona Escarabajo, et al. Her delivery as the ladybug was exquisite. Vocals delivered with standout moments, and her moments with Curio are a joy to watch.

As our Curio, Nicholas Perez Hoop delivers tenfold. I knew, having seen his work in Hand to God a few seasons ago, that Mr. Hoop had found his niche. His Puppetry work is astounding and is just the case here. His vocals soar in solo moments, and you feel for his plight throughout the story. Exceptional work by Mr. Hoop and a welcome return to the Jobsite arena.

Last but certainly not least, Katrina Stevenson dazzles as our Butterfly. From the Aerial work on the silks to the stunning vocals she delivered, Katrina leaves it all on the stage. You feel the weight of her character’s journey as if her heart is on her sleeve. Katrina is one of my favorite performers to watch in the area, always captivating, and something is alluring about her delivery and her stage presence that makes you follow her every move, afraid that if you blink, you will miss the “pièce de résistance.” Exceptional work from a consummate professional of her craft.

Jeremy Douglass magically underscores the events of Lorca’s story by creating a score that is haunting, beautiful, and at times unnerving leading to a capstone on a beautiful work of art. Always in awe of his genius and his collaboration here is magnetic.

David Jenkins guides the events of the story with the most steadfast of hands. Expertly paced, and beautifully rendered, the collaboration of the artists in the room leaves no stone unturned. Coupled with the beautiful delivery in storytelling behind each of the movements by Alexander Jones and the duo have created a moment frozen in time, a beautiful rendering of a world so often disregarded.

Technically sound, and brilliantly rendered The Butterfly’s Evil Spell is a beautiful understanding that no matter where the state of the world lies, there is always room to make beautiful, captivating and thought-provoking art. The humans that make up not only the company of performers, but the crew behind the scenes do just that. With evocative lighting design by Jo Averill-Snell, completely embracing a character all its own, coupled with Chris Giuffre’s Scenic Design Elements, a magical spell is cast upon all who enter the hallowed halls. With stunning Puppetry Design/Construction by Spencer Meyers, Lorca’s story comes to life in ways I never thought I’d see. With images still seared into my mind even two days later, the world of the characters leaped off the page and into our hearts/minds. Katrina Stevenson’s Costume Design works in the framework of the story and allows each character to have their own unique interpretation of what life means to them.

Not very often does unique, inviting, beautiful, thought-provoking, and downright captivating work find its way into our worldview. However, when it does, make sure to have a jar ready, because like fireflies the moment, however, fleeting it is could be gone in an instant. This is pure magic you should not find yourself missing out on. At a time when patronage, and support of the arts is more crucial than ever before, I applaud Jobsite for taking the risk, for going there, and attempting something not normally presented. For its the risk that pays off in the long run, and I for one am happy to get a glimpse into their little corner of the world. Do yourself the favor, make your way over to jobsitetheater.org, or www.strazcenter.org for tickets to this absolutely beautiful and haunting tale, you’ll be mighty glad you did.

“Love can test us, give us courage, guide us, and break our hearts. Experience, feel, and remember the unrequited love, forbidden love, and compromising love locked away in many of our hearts.”

PHOTO CREDIT: STAGE PHOTOGRAPHY OF TAMPA, SPOT, LLC

Reader Reviews