Review: THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY at TampaRep

“That’s what we hope for, that one day, one picture will make a difference to someone...” -Robert Kincaid

“There are songs that come free from the blue-eyed grass, from the dust of a thousand country roads. This is one of them.” These are the first words stemming from the first line of the Foreword in Robert James Waller’s sweeping tale of love, passion, and the ability to see another, as if you have been waiting for them your entire life.

Waller’s best-selling 1992 novel of the same name, also published as Love in Black and White, tells the story of an Italian-American World War II war bride, and her life on a farm in the 1960’s in Madison County, Iowa. While her Husband and Children are away at a State Fair, a chance encounter with a National Geographic Photographer leads to a clandestine affair that will change the course of her life as she knows it. Waller’s novel is presented as a novelization of a true story, but is by all accounts entirely fiction.

Soon becoming one of the bestselling novels of the 20th century, it was later adapted into a film in 1995, and a musical in 2013.

TampaRep closes out its season with the musical based on Waller’s novel. Hailing this production as their “Biggest Production to date...” and sitting in the audience on opening night, no truer a statement could be made.

The Bridges of Madison County was commissioned into a stage adaptation from Waller’s novel, and features a book by Marsha Norman, with music and lyrics by Jason Robert Brown. The musical made its Broadway premiere at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre on February 20, 2014. The production closed shortly after its opening, on May 18, 2014. Directed by Bartlett Sher, The Bridges of Madison County starred Kelli O’Hara as Francesca Johnson and Steven Pasquale as Robert Kincaid. Jason Robert Brown’s work won the Tony Award for Best Original Score, and Best Orchestrations at its 2014 ceremony, following the close of the production.

The Bridges of Madison County received nine Drama Desk Award Nominations in 2014, winning two. It also received two Outer Critics Circle Award Nominations, of which it took home one, and finally, three Drama League Award Nominations. Having received mixed reviews from Critics, the musical never received its box-office draw and closed in May of 2014, following 37 previews and 100 regular performances. The show will sweep you away to a place where love and passion knows no bounds.

As I stated above the Company of TampaRep closes out their 14th season with this incredible, sweeping love story. With a beautiful, and almost hauntingly resonant score by Jason Robert Brown, the pulse, the passion, every word can be felt to the rafters. If this musical doesn’t move you to the core, then I’m unsure if you are sitting in the same room.

Brilliantly directed by Michelle Petrucci, whose steadfast hand and keen eye to detail makes the story come to life, and the journey of Francesca and Robert spills off the page/ stage and burrows itself directly into our heart/soul. Led by a dynamic cast, this production is one for the ages and will be discussed for time to come.

As Francesca Johnson, Emilia Sargent moves tremendous mountains. Pulling at the heartstrings of everyone in the room from the very beginning, she wears her heart on her sleeve. Her moments with Bud show those of a dutiful wife and mother, but you get the sense of being trapped. It’s her moments with Robert in which she really, truly comes alive. The passion ignited between the two is unmistakable, and the journey they traverse is one to relive again and again. There is an instant spark ignited in her, and you feel her shed the woman she has grown accustomed to, and fall deeply, passionately into the arms of a stranger/turned lover. Her vocals are stunning here, crisp and clear and perfectly set against the backdrop of the sweeping score.

Michael Hunsaker makes for the perfect Robert Kincaid. Like finding a “Diamond in the Rough,” everything about him/his portrayal is perfection. From the rugged exterior, to the softest/warmest heart, you feel his passion for Francesca. A voice that resonates and reverberates deep in your soul, you could close your eyes and instantly be swept away on a journey you never want to leave. His rendition of “Wondering,” “Falling Into You,” and “Temporarily Lost,” are swoon worthy. Giving Steven Pasquale a serious run for his money, his rendition is so damn near perfect you almost forget their was an original cast, its as if he stepped directly out of one company and into this production. When Michael sings, you can almost imagine almost looking at “The World Inside a Frame,” from anywhere, as long as he is at the helm.

Jonathan Van Dyke does exceptional work as Bud Johnson. You get the sense of a father wanting to have order, but he loves his family all the same. Jonathan plays well into the illusion that, Bud, “doesn’t realize anything is going on...” His vocals are unmatched here, and he makes a thrilling turn. Having last seen him onstage in Stageworks Falsettos, his work here is masterful.

Megan Lisko-Snelling is wonderful as Carolyn, making her Professional Debut. Her moments with each member of the family show a true family dynamic. Her vocals are equally presented here and work well in all of the company moments and in “Home Before You Know it.” Great work here, and I am looking forward to seeing what she does next.

Troy Ochoa-Rowland does great work as the Johnson’s son Michael. He displays a perfect brother/sister relationship with Carolyn (Snelling). The striking thing about his performance is his rebellious nature, and the heart that lies deep within each moment. He truly stands for what he believes and is so in tune with his plight. His vocals shine bright here, and he has great standout moments. Having last seen his work with (Van Dyke) in Stageworks’ Falsettos, it was great to see him in this arena, and I’m looking forward to whats next for him.

Michael Gregory’s Charlie is the neighbor next door, and Michael plays the part perfectly. His Comedic timing is unwavering, and his aloof nature is perfect for the character. He loves his wife Marge, but you can tell he’s become comfortable over the years, and if comfort is shifted it could change his course. You get the sense that Charlie is the one guy in town who knows everyone, and is the one person you always see getting coffee at the local diner. He has a great vocal moment in “When I’m Gone.” Having last seen his work in which he played 15+ characters in It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play,” Michael is always in the moment from start to finish, and is a joyous addition to the company

Amanda Cappello is exceptional as Marge, Francesca’s neighbor and friend. Her loyalty to Francesca is unwavering. Her comedic timing is perfectly matched, and her vocals in “Get Closer,” are perfectly delivered. You can tell the family has grown accustomed to having her next door, and even the kids love her. Truly great work here.

The Ensemble is the root of the production, moving like a well-oiled machine, and keeping everything in place. I love productions in which the Ensemble is involved as much as the principle characters, and here is no exception. Artistic Director Emilia Sargent says it best in her program notes,

“...The importance of community is also crucial to the story. We have an incredible ensemble who play a vital role in illuminating the community connection, expectations, and support system.”

Rounding out our Company is the hardest-working Ensemble in any show currently being presented in the area. Santiago Arbelaez (Ensemble), Ryan Sturm (Ensemble), Ben Sutherland (Paolo, Ensemble), Mariela Zeno (State Fair Singer, Ensemble), Summer Kiesel (Ginny, Ensemble), and Katie Davis (Marian, Chiara, Ensemble). Each member of the Ensemble gives their all from the very beginning, whether it be in scene changes, vocals, or just being present each and ever ytime they are on stage. Like cogs in a well- oiled machine, the Ensemble is so much a part of the story, a part of the town and the importance of their exsistence leaps off the stage.

A Technical Marvel, TampaRep pulls out all the stops with this beautiful production. With stunning scenic design by Christopher Pyfrom, the world of the show explodes off the stage within its rendering. Coupled with the exquisite and evocative lighting design by Jo Averill-Snell, creating beautiful landscapes of color that cascade over every moment in the show, and subliminally become a character all in their own right. Sound Design by Maria Baez-Reinoso worked well in the world of the show, minus a few mic problems. Andrea Herrera’s costume design is brilliantly rendered, perfectly set within the time period of the show, and allows each character their own distinct personality. Wig Design by Sofia Pickford helps disguise the performers and allows them to embrace the character, and is beautifully executed. The Stage Management team of Crystal Solana Bryan and Amari Riewold work exceptionally well together to keep the show moving at a pace not too fast, but no lag as well, making a well-oiled machine move with precision.

The exceptional Direction brought to the table by Michelle Petrucci allowed us to emote, allowed us to be transported, and allowed us to fall in love all over again with this brilliant story. Expertly paced down to the finest detail allowed for an evening that was so blissfully constructed you almost didn’t want it to be over. Coupled with the outstanding Musical Direction by Juan Rodriguez, the musicians accompanying the story were perfectly aligned with every moment of the story. Jason Robert Brown’s stunning score was done justice here ten-fold, and if Mr. Brown could have seen/heard the work, he would be awestruck at its brilliance.

Get swept away by the beautiful love story of Madison County, Iowa. Take a trip with TampaRep, come together to experience a love story you won’t soon forget. This musical, is high up on my list as one of my favorites. I applaud TampaRep for their candor, their willingness to take on a piece such as this. A story so moving, so grounded in human condition and storytelling, doesn’t come around very often. For its matters of the heart, and what one will do to risk it all, that truly proves one’s worth. Swinging for the proverbial fences with this rarely done gem of a musical, and TampaRep has done so in abundance, proving that no matter what this story needs to be told. Proving that more theatre as compelling as this, needs to be done on a wider scale in our area...these are the stories we need more of!

Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.strazcenter.org. Hurry, for the time spent in Madison County won’t be long, and like Robert, TampaRep will have to move on down the road very soon. The Bridges of Madison County is being presented at the Straz Center’s Jaeb Theatre through April 27, 2025, and you would be doing yourself an extreme disservice to not find yourself swept away within the story of Robert and his Francesca.

PHOTO CREDIT: NOA FRIEDMAN PHOTOGRAPHY

