Review: SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD, A POWERFUL MESSAGE OF HOPE at ThinkTank Theatre

“It’s about One Moment...”

Songs For A New World is a musical theater work often considered a song cycle with music and lyrics written and composed by Jason Robert Brown. Originally produced off- Broadway at The WPA Theatre in 1995, this is Brown’s first produced work. Director of the 1995 premiere Daisy Prince said this about the show and it sums up the interwoven narrative the best...

“The theme is the moment of decision, the point at which you transition from the old to the new. The change may be geographical, emotional, professional or marital but things are different than they were before. The result is neither musical play or revue, it is closer to a theatrical song cycle, a very theatrical song cycle.”

Brown interpreted it in his vision by saying,

“It’s about one moment. It’s about hitting the wall and having to make a choice, or take a stand, or turn around and go back.”

The original Off-Broadway production ran for a limited engagement of 3 1/2 weeks which included 2 1/2 weeks of previews.

Due to its nature of a small cast, and a 5-piece band, Songs For A New World has spawned many productions over the years both regionally and overseas, and has grown in popularity with Colleges and Small Theatre Companies.

ThinkTank Theatre in partnership with the Tampa Jewish Community and Federations, specifically performed at the JCC on the Cohn Campus, has undergone the task of mounting this beautiful piece about hope, and for some a new beginning.

Staged in the round and featuring only a piano for accompaniment, this production is bold, temerarious, and downright inspirational. For me, I love the raw impact on the emotional core of the audience that a show such as this achieves. You can be laughing one minute, and tearing up the next.

Brown’s score is one of great vocal demand and the company of performers making up this production swings for the fences, and knocks it clean out of the park.

Helmed as more of an ensemble piece with characters simply labeled man 1, woman 1, etc, the company of 4 performers take on many characters throughout the show, never fully creating a linear timeline of events, but never devoid of a throughline.

Director Georgia Mallory Guy says it best in her Director’s Notes by saying,

“... Each song is unique, not connected to the song before. The singers play many characters and tell many stories. Yet, it’s not absent of a throughline. Jason Robert Brown strings the motif of the opening number throughout the piece to remind us of this new world. It’s not the world we currently exist in, not the story-in-song you’re soon to partake in. It’s the new world just beyond... and sought out through humor and hope and perseverance and recognition of what’s been overcome and what’s yet to be overcome. These are universal stories and the throughline is the connective tissue of personal experiences, both as an individual and as a community.”

The set itself is simple here, much like the set of the original 1995 production. Its scenic design elements evoke that of a ship. Wooden mast and sails, produced in the round and set a very immersive and intimate nature to its storytelling. Accompanied only by piano and a few moments of percussion there were no stones left unturned here.

As Woman 1, Madalyn Macko has a surefire knack for storytelling. Her moments with Cameron Kubly’s Man 2 show a real honest, human struggle. From the first moments of the Opening Number, to her heartbreaking “Christmas Lullaby,” you hang on her every word. At times during a few of the Quartet moments, her vocals got slightly lost, but her solo work is clean and clear, making the best of her time onstage. There is a moment in “Christmas Lullaby,” that will pull at even the strongest of heart strings. “I’m Not Afaid,” is truly a standout moment for her.

As Woman 2, Kristin Carbone is truly in a field all her own. From “Just One Step,” to “Surabaya Santa,” to the show-stopping “Flagmaker, 1775,” I could listen to Kristin sing anything. Not only are her vocals incredible, but her stage presence and just her knack for being in the moment 100 percent of the time, truly makes for an exceptionally masterful performance. Her sass is on full display during “Stars and the Moon,” and she delivers exceptional storytelling moments.

As Man 1, Jonathan M. Perez takes vocal acrobatics to new heights. His moments in “On the Deck,” and “Flying Home,” are so emotionally grounded and moving, you heart beats to every word he sings. I struggled with some of the movement choices that were made especially during “Steam Train,” and “King of the World.” In “King of the World,” I personally struggled with all of the pacing he was doing. Not sure if this was a Directorial choice, or a collaborative one. He is begging and pleading to see his son again, I feel like this moment lost a lot of its power, needed to be grounded into the Earth, and pick your moments for movement. As an audience we can feel the pain stronger if your planted, there was so much pacing movements that didnt really feel like the strongest, most purposeful in this sense. With “Steam Train,” I had an issue with the Basketball, I know we were in an intimate space, and no need to lose the ball accidentally, so holding it close made sense, but why the need to hold it as long as it was held, just sing what you need it for, then ditch the ball to continue the story. There was also a disconnect with the lyrics in this song. Sometimes no matter how great the song, is it worth holding onto a song, that lyrically doesnt connect with the performer singing it? In no way is this fault to the work in which Jonathan provided, because he showcases some incredible vocal techniques, and should be commended for an incredible performance.

As Man 2, Cameron Kubly does glorious work here. His connection with the emotion in each song is spot on, and his time spent with each character throughout the show, peels away like layers of an onion, always discovering something new in the moments. His vocals are top-notch, and stand out moments include, “The World was Dancing,” “She Cries,” and “I’d Give it All for You.” You feel for his plight, and experience his “heart on the sleeve” nature that truly shows the depth of his character work. His moments with Madalyn will break your heart.

Our Young Artist Ensemble, and for this performance specifically, Ashlin Sullivan and Erin Gordon excelled, and were in the moment each and every time they stepped onstage. Both have wonderful stage presence and are a welcome addition to the company.

Music Director Jason Tucker pulls the most out of his performers, and the man is a virtuoso on the piano. The true artistry behind his delivery was masterful, never over powering the singers, and yet the weight and brevity behind Brown’s score could be felt from all around.

Director Georgia Mallory Guy steers the ship with a steadfast hand, and exceptional eye to detail. For me staging this in the round was the perfect decision. Creating a fully immersive environment and inviting the audience into the lives of each character, made for a beautiful night. I loved the intention behind the movement of the characters and the transitions between the numbers. Never feeling like the pacing was too fast or slow, but perfectly drawn like a roadmap through the landscape of hopes and dreams.

Technically sound, featuring beautiful lighting design by Keith Eisenstadt, which helps to evoke the emotional moments of the story. Coupled with the beautiful Scenic Design by Nick Noelte, ushering in a wave of immersive theatre. Sofia Pickford’s costumes work well for the piece, giving each character their own unique personality.

ThinkTank Theatre produces an emotional wallop of a piece with Songs For A New World. Proving now more than ever, not just in the climate in which we currently reside, but every day following, that dreams and a need for purpose in life are at the center root of our human condition. It’s the path we choose to take that makes all the difference. Songs For A New World is being presented onstage at the JCC on the Cohn Campus, 13009 Community Campus Dr., Tampa, FL 33625, through May 18th, 2025. Very Limited seating, so please don’t hesitate, follow your dreams, and your heart to www.thinktanktya.org for tickets.

“... A new world, shattering the silence. There’s a new world I’m afraid to see. A new world louder every moment, Come to me, come to me...”

PHOTO CREDIT: KARA GOLD-HARRIS

