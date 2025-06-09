Review: JAMES IJAMES FAT HAM at American Stage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



“It’s amazing what fathers think they own of their sons just cause they share a name.”- Juicy

Fat Ham is a dramatic play, and a modern adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Hamlet. James Ijames play received the 2022 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and was nominated for 5 Tony Awards, including Best Play.

The play made its off-Broadway debut at The Public Theater on May 12, 2022. In 2023, the very same production made its transfer to Broadway, with the original cast and majority of the same crew intact. Previews soon began on March 21 at Broadway’s American Airlines Theatre, and opened officially on April 12. The production garnered such critical acclaim, it went on to receive five Tony nominations, and received an extension on its limited engagement.

The story centers around Juicy, a young gay black man, who is confronted by the ghost of his father at a cookout. Juicy, being familiar with the arc of Hamlet’s story decides to try and break the cycle of trauma and violence.

There are many parallels between Fat Ham and Hamlet. Juicy (Hamlet) is visited by his father’s ghost, first seen by his Best Friend Tio (Horatio). Juicy faces the struggles and pressures to date Opal (Ophelia), who is a gay woman struggling with her own familial and societal pressure. Then there is the complicated relationship Juicy shares with Opal’s brother and Juicy’s childhood friend Larry (Laertes). The play is a reflection on family trauma and the exploration of its depth, and how at the root of it all, how queer culture is treated within the Black community. IJames does incredible work by flipping the tragedy on its head, and attacking its events with humor.

The company of performers making up the family dynamic is dialed in and always in the moment from start to finish.

As Juicy, Deimoni Brewington is magnetic. Driving the narrative of the story with pure heart and soul delivered behind every line. He runs the emotional gauntlet throughout the show, and it’s delivered in abundance. The moments between him and Larry late in the piece, are really powerful to watch, keeping you on the edge of your seat and afraid to look away, to even breathe.

As Tedra, Janelle “J’Nelle” Richardson strikes comedic gold. Her relationship with Juicy is worn on her sleeve, just as any Mother would be seen. There is a moment involving a Karaoke machine that needs to be seen for all its glory. She is on a completely different level here and she delivers 110%. Reminsicent of Taraji P. Henson, just a striking stage presence from start to finish.

Jefferson A. Russell excels at delivering a hauntingly good time. His Pap is unsettling and stern in delivery. His Rev is seedy and uncomfortable. I think the most intriguing thing about his performance is the misunderstood nature of Rev. There is always something going on beneath the surface, and its the anticipation of his reveal that makes it all more entertaining to watch. His moments with Tedra are hilarious to watch, but his moments with Juicy show a true relational dynamic. Really strong work indeed.

Mykail Cooley is outstanding as Larry. You see the Military facade, and the love of family. His heart is torn between what society will accept and what he might be afraid to accept within himself. He knocks it out of the park here, and his moments with Juicy will leave you breathless. There is a reveal late in the show that will need to be seen, but trust me when I tell you the wait is well worth the anticipation.

Jai Shanae is otherworldly as Opal. Changing the dynamic and flipping the script from her first entrance. Her moments with Juicy are like the perfect brother/sister dichotomy. When she embraces who she is, you finally feel her weight lifted off of her, and the burden is washed away. Truly impactful work.

As Rabby, Andresia Moseley delivers tenfold. Proving why she is one of the most highly sought-after performers in Tampa Bay. They say a person’s eyes tell the window to the soul, and the expressive delivery not only in her words, but non-verbals make this a home-run performance, and one I will remember for some time. It’s a joy to see her in a comedic-type role, a welcome break from other roles, but after this performance, proving to be a staple in her already vast breadth of work. Always in the moment from start to finish, and her role here is no exception.

Finally, as Tio, Julen Barini-Brown is hilarious in every moment. His moments with Juicy hold a deeper meaning than friendship. It’s in the way the two understand each other that is really intriguing. Plus, there is this unbelievable story late in the show that involves a Gingerbread Man that needs to be experienced. Julen delivers lighting quick moments of comedy, and at the root of it all, delivers a heart of gold.

Director Raymond O. Caldwell approaches the piece with a clear vision and a thru-line that can be seen and heard in every momen-to- moment. Delivered with expert pacing, and an eye for detail of the sharpest precision, not a stone was out of place. A masterful storyteller in his art.

A Technical Marvel, American Stage’s Fat Ham excels in all areas of design. Jonathan Dahm Robertson’s Scenic Design is perfectly fitting for the world in which this story resides. The realistic nature of the house facade, and exceptionally revealing technical moments makes this a stunning display of artistry and craftsmanship. Hailey LaRoe’s Lighting Design coincides perfectly with the scenic elements of the show, allowing the world of the show to spring off the page and into our worldview. Wendell C. Carmichael’s Costumes work exceptionally well for each character, and allow each character to have distinct vision and personality. Tosin Olufolabi’s Sound Design elements work well for the piece from music to ambient sounds, there is not a moment of dead space experienced. Meyah Fortier’s props help amplify the telling of the story and allow the characters to bring IJames words to life.

Fat Ham at American Stage is not your normal Hamlet, but rather Hamlet for a new generation. A new generation of performers, and all walks of life alike. Challenging traditional and cultural narrative and inviting us to experience liberation against the norm. Perfectly staged during Pride month, a time when we reflect on events of the past, as we pave the way for a new future, much like Juicy in this story. If only we could all just dance for awhile, maybe everything might just turn out ok. Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.americanstage.org. This is one Barbecue you may not have been invited to, but its definitely one you don’t want to miss.

PHOTO CREDIT: CHAZ D. PHOTOGRAPHY

