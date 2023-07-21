Previews: MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT at Carrollwood Cultural Center

Tony-award-winning musical featuring medieval the residents of Camelot

By: Jul. 21, 2023

POPULAR

Review: Tampa Bay Regional Premiere of THE PROM Takes Center Stage at Mad Theatre of Tampa Photo 1 Review: Tampa Bay Regional Premiere of THE PROM Takes Center Stage at Mad Theatre of Tampa
Contest: Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE Book Photo 2 Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE
THE PROM Comes to MAD Theatre Of Tampa Photo 3 THE PROM Comes to MAD Theatre Of Tampa
Previews: BARNUM at Eight O'Clock Theatre Photo 4 Previews: BARNUM at Eight O'Clock Theatre

Previews: MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT at Carrollwood Cultural Center
Previews: MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT at Carrollwood Cultural Center
Photo by Chaz D. Photography

On stage tonight through July 30 at Carrollwood Cultural Center is the hilarious and heartwarming production of Tony-award-winning MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT. The show retells the legendary tale of King Arthur and his trusty knights of the Round Table, complete with a delightful twist of modern humor and catchy musical numbers. Get ready for a rollicking good time as you join King Arthur and a bevy of beautiful showgirls in a quest for the Holy Grail, encountering killer rabbits, quirky French people, and, of course, the iconic Knights of Ni along the way.

Luis Graham took on the role of the charismatic King Arthur. "I try to have fun with the role and take guidance from the production team to add bits to enhance the character." Graham's portrayal will surely put the audience in stitches and fully immersed in the whimsical world of Camelot.

The overall message of the show is one of positivity and laughter. 

Graham said, "Always Look On The Bright Side of Life." The show encourages us not to take everything too seriously and to find moments of joy and laughter even in the face of adversity. I think the show can be enjoyed by everyone."

Harrison Baxley, the co-director behind this comedic gem, recalled his initial reaction to the script: "I was hit with an overwhelming wave of nostalgia."

As a true Monty Python fan, he found the perfect balance between paying homage to the original movie and infusing fresh songs and scenes, making it a spectacular musical theater experience. This imaginative retelling combines the best of both worlds, leaving the audience laughing and humming the catchy tunes long after the curtains fall.

Co-director Culver Casson revealed the creative vision behind the set. Since the Broadway budget far exceeds their resources, the cast becomes a troupe of traveling Medieval actors known as "Serf and Turf Theatrical Productions." This inventive concept allows homemade set pieces and opens the door for boundless creativity.

"The quality of the actors and singers had to be top drawer," Culver emphasized, and rest assured, the cast's performances will surely shine.

When asked why the audience would love this play, Graham said simply, "It's a funny play."

Whether you're a die-hard Monty Python fan or a newcomer to their comedic genius, this show guarantees a barrel of laughs and an unforgettable night of theater. Baxley shared that the heartwarming camaraderie among the cast and crew is evident: "The material itself adds a beautiful message all about finding your grail. We are all given a grail of some kind in life, we're all on our own journey, and we need our friends to get there."

Previews: MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT at Carrollwood Cultural Center
Photo by Chaz D. Photography

Casson also revealed his favorite scene, "When Arthur is at the end of his rope, Patsy cheers him up with the memorable 'Always Look on the Bright Side of Life.' It's a reminder we all need sometimes that even in difficult times, a positive attitude can carry us through."

Baxley recommended the musical for: "Fans of the original movie, fans of physical comedy, fans of musical theatre." However, due to some mature content, it's best suited for audiences over 13.

As you head home after this fantastic show, expect lively discussions about the incredible vocals, impeccable comedic timing, and unforgettable scenes featuring the French people, Knights of Ni, Killer Rabbit, and the Black Knight!

Casson said, "This show is about the quest for your life's purpose by experiencing the highs and lows life throws at you, but you're meant to figure it out by going through 'It' together!"

So mark your calendars and travel back to medieval times at Carrollwood Cultural Center for an uproarious journey through Camelot.

MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT is at Carrollwood Cultural Center on July 21-30. For more information and tickets, visit https://carrollwoodcenter.org/calendar/monty-pythons-SPAMALOT-2/2023-07-21




RELATED STORIES - Tampa/St. Petersburg

1
The Off-Central Players Announce Fall Season Photo
The Off-Central Players Announce Fall Season

Following a much-needed summer break, The Off-Central Players return to close out 2023 with four ambitious productions spanning the bitter-sweet serious, the existential-satirical and the outright silly.

2
Review: An Epic Remount Brings New Life to LIZZIE at Jobsite Theater Photo
Review: An Epic Remount Brings New Life to LIZZIE at Jobsite Theater

Rage! Sex! Betrayal! Bloody Murder! Sounds like the makings of a good time right? What if the good time is focused on a retelling of myth, lore, and just pure rock & roll.

3
Review: Tampa Bay Regional Premiere of THE PROM Takes Center Stage at Mad Theatre of Tampa Photo
Review: Tampa Bay Regional Premiere of THE PROM Takes Center Stage at Mad Theatre of Tampa

The Prom a new musical with music by Matthew Sklar, lyrics by Chad Beguelin, and a book by Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin is based on an original concept by Jack Viertel.

4
Previews: CARRIE THE MUSICAL at Progressive Arts Photo
Previews: CARRIE THE MUSICAL at Progressive Arts

Progressive Arts is recognized as a boutique conservatory and local community theater company for pre-teens, teens, and adults of all abilities and talents. It is inclusive of special needs actors and their families.

From This Author - Deborah Bostock-Kelley

A twice-published author, multi-time award-winning playwright, magazine writer, theatre reviewer, and newspaper journalist with 30+ years in journalism and business copywriting, Deb was a 2022 Recipie... (read more about this author)

Previews: CARRIE THE MUSICAL at Progressive ArtsPreviews: CARRIE THE MUSICAL at Progressive Arts
Previews: BARNUM at Eight O'Clock TheatrePreviews: BARNUM at Eight O'Clock Theatre
Previews: ARTS LEGACY REMIX - JUNETEENTH at Straz CenterPreviews: ARTS LEGACY REMIX - JUNETEENTH at Straz Center
Interview: Charlie Lane & Annie Sardouk of JIMMY AWARDS at Straz CenterInterview: Charlie Lane & Annie Sardouk of JIMMY AWARDS at Straz Center

Videos

Video: Karen Ziemba Is Having Such Doubts at Theatre Aspen Video Video: Karen Ziemba Is Having Such Doubts at Theatre Aspen
'Dance At The Gym' From The Muny's WEST SIDE STORY Video
'Dance At The Gym' From The Muny's WEST SIDE STORY
David Byrne Reveals What Inspired Him to Create HERE LIES LOVE Video
David Byrne Reveals What Inspired Him to Create HERE LIES LOVE
SWEENEY TODD's Nicholas Christopher Spills the Tea on the Hit Revival Video
SWEENEY TODD's Nicholas Christopher Spills the Tea on the Hit Revival
View all Videos

Tampa/St. Petersburg SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Monty Python's Spamalot
Carrollwood Cultural Center (7/21-7/30)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mel Brooks' Young Frankenstein - The Musical
Carrollwood Players Theatre (10/06-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992
Straz Center for the Performing Arts (8/16-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lizzie: The Musical
Straz Center for the Performing Arts (7/12-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 2023 One Act Festival
Carrollwood Players Theatre (7/14-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Every Brilliant Thing
The Off-Central (9/07-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express
Carrollwood Players Theatre (9/08-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Whose Life is it Anyway?
Carrollwood Players Theatre (8/18-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# This 70s Show
Carrollwood Players Theatre (11/03-11/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Voices of Women Theatre Festival
Powerstories Theatre (7/17-7/23)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You