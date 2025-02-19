Previews: 5TH ANNUAL VOICES OF WOMEN THEATRE FESTIVAL at Powerstories @USF Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This year, Powerstories Theatre proudly celebrates its 25th silver anniversary, marking a quarter-century of empowering women and girls through the art of storytelling. As part of this milestone, patrons are invited to two transformative events that honor women's voices and stories.

From March 27-30, the groundbreaking Voices of Women Theatre Festival is an annual event that features live staged readings of plays written by women from different backgrounds and genres. The festival began during the heart of the pandemic to connect isolated patrons with the theatre when the stage was dark. Now in its fifth year, with the tagline of EmpowerHER. InspirHER. AmplifiHER., the festival gives women a safe and inclusive place to tell their stories and inspire audiences.

In 2025, the Voices of Women Theatre Festival will showcase the original works of nine or more exceptionally talented women playwrights. The festival aims to address the stark underrepresentation of women in playwriting and celebrate their diverse and powerful voices.

Fran Powers, Theatre Founder, states, "Brace yourself for excitement as these fantastic plays by female playwrights hit the stage, bringing a burst of fresh and diverse perspectives. It's not just about spinning great tales; it's an invitation to dive into stories that are having their moment now. These plays paint a unique picture of life, relationships, and the human experience everyone can enjoy. Join the celebration of these incredible women storytellers, and let's enjoy theater that celebrates the beautiful diversity of our world."



This festival showcases a diverse lineup including a new category for an often overlooked and under-represented group of women, playwrights over 40. The lineup features:

Full-Length Staged Readings:

Thursday, March 27, 7:30 PM:

"Growth" by Erin K. Considine - Playwrights Over 40 category

"Ama. Egg. Oyá." by Lori Felipe-Barkin - General category

Short Play Selections – Self-Produced:

Friday, March 28 – 7:30 PM:

Please Don't Touch My Hair by Vette Berrian

Post It by Karen Campion

Villain by Jenna Jane

Dancing Egrets by Dawn Truax



Saturday, March 29 – 7:30 PM:

Checkerboard Chicks by Allison Fradkin

Little Black Kids Don't Go Outside by Kandace James

Trouble on Georgia Ave by Whitney Jarrett



"We're thrilled to partner with USF and provide a platform for women playwrights to share their plays," says Powerstories artistic director Clareann Despain. "It reflects our commitment to championing women's stories, fostering creativity, and promoting diversity in the arts."

New to the festival in 2025 is the Powerstories Playwriting Workshop on March 30th, led by award-winning playwright Jenny Kokai. Attendees can gain valuable strategies for ideating new stage works, evaluating their potential, and building consistent writing habits. Leave with plenty of play ideas, a draft started, and tips on feedback and revision—all in a friendly and fun environment. No experience is required, just a love for storytelling. The workshop has 20 spots available.

In addition to the festival, join Powerstories for Speaking for Our liveS, a monthly free empowerment event dedicated to uplifting and uniting women in the Tampa Bay community. The next gathering is scheduled for March 11, 2025, from 6:30 – 8:30 PM at Shuffle, 2612 N Tampa St, Tampa, FL 33602. This event includes an open mic for sharing stories, spoken word poetry (three minutes max), karaoke, a meet and greet with the playwrights, cast, and crew of the Voices of Women Theatre Festival, and, of course, sisterhood.

Powers concludes, "Our yearly festival showcasing incredible women playwrights takes on the age-old problem of not hearing enough women's voices in playwriting. Offering these writers their own stage sends a powerful message: 'Hey, you and your stories matter.' And it's not just about plays; it's a game-changer, encouraging more women to explore playwriting. Let's ensure their voices are heard, celebrated, and cherished in theatre."

In today's climate, attending these events is more than just a night out—it's a powerful act of solidarity and support for women's voices where the theatre continues to break barriers, inspire change, and create a world where every woman's story is told.

Powerstories' fifth annual Voices of Women Theatre Festival will be at USF Theatre, USF College of the Arts, 3837 USF Holly Drive, Tampa 33620, on March 27-30. For further information on the Voices of Women Theatre Festival, please visit powerstories.com/VOW-2025. Individual event tickets are $18 or $49 for an All Access Festival Pass.



uꜱꜰ’ꜱ ᴘᴏʀᴛɪᴏɴ ᴏꜰ ᴛʜᴇ ꜰᴇꜱᴛɪᴠᴀʟ ɪꜱ ꜰᴜɴᴅᴇᴅ ᴇɴᴛɪʀᴇʟʏ ᴛʜʀᴏᴜɢʜ ᴛʜᴇ ᴅɪꜱʜᴍᴀɴ ꜰᴜɴᴅ ꜰᴏʀ ᴘʟᴀʏᴡʀɪᴛɪɴɢ. ɴᴏ ꜱᴛᴀᴛᴇ ꜰᴜɴᴅꜱ ꜰʀᴏᴍ ᴜꜱꜰ ᴀʀᴇ ꜱᴜᴘᴘᴏʀᴛɪɴɢ ᴛʜɪꜱ ᴘʀᴏᴊᴇᴄᴛ.

