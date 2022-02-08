Photos: Laura Peterson's INTERGLACIAL Captures An Interval Of Uncertainty With Real-Time Dance Sculpture

Hillsborough Community College's Visual and Performing Arts Series presents Interglacial by Laura Peterson Choreography on February 11 & 12 at 7:30 pm, HCC Mainstage Theatre. Tickets are $15.00 and can be purchased at hccfl.edu/vapaguestseries. Performances are free to HCC students, faculty and staff. Tickets can be purchased at https://payit.nelnet.net/form/mwpTFmZ4

Interglacial is a new multidisciplinary dance work through which choreographer Laura Peterson explores the urgent topic of climate change, inspired by minimalist geometric art and Land Art of the 1960s and '70s. A dance and visual art installation project, Interglacial is about deep time and the dynamics of nature that is designed to create a space for reflection on human impacts on the Arctic region of the earth and to encourage climate activism. In the piece, four dancers manipulate a set made entirely of paper transforming an icy landscape into enormous sculptures and become a tsunami that overtakes the stage

"In Interglacial, I am trying to understand the devastating effects humans have had on our environment," said choreographer and Artistic Director of Open Arts Studio Laura Peterson. "I am exploring the intersection of the human body with landscapes and non-human phenomena. This work has a particular focus on the qualities of time, from the hyperspeed of the digital world to the impossibly slow travels of a glacier across a continent, as it drags rocky material toward the sea."