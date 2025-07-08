Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Jobsite opens the perfect Potter parody this week. Check out photos from the production PUFFS: Or, Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic & Magic is on stage in the Straz’s Jaeb Theater through Aug. 3.

10% of net proceeds from PUFFS will be donated to Ybor Youth Clinic.

For seven years a Certain Boy Wizard went to a Certain School and conquered evil. You Know Who He Is.

This is not his story, sorry, but that of those who also happened to be there, too.

Puffs: Or, Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic & Magic is a play for anyone who has never been destined to save the world, for anyone who has ever felt like a secondary character in someone else’s story! This clever show “never goes more than a minute without a laugh” (Nerdist) offering a new look at a familiar adventure from the perspective of three potential heroes just trying to place fourth at a very dangerous magic school for kids. Overlooked and underestimated, the Puffs are a perky, well-meaning, loyal group of outsiders with a thing for badgers “who are so lovable and relatable, you’ll leave the theater wishing they were in the stories all along” (Hollywood Life). Their “hilariously heartfelt!” (Metro) and epic journey takes the classic story to new places and reimagines what a hero can be.

Puffs is a stage play written by Matt Cox as a transformative and transfigured work under the magic that s US Fair Use laws. It is not authorized, sanctioned, licensed or endorsed by J.K Rowling, Warner Bros. or any person or company associated with the Harry Potter books, films, Funko Pops, or play. You-Know-Who is not making a shiny red penny off of this production.

Run time: Puffs is approximately two hours including the intermission

Parental discretion: There are shortened versions of this show designed to be performed and viewed by school-aged audiences — Jobsite is presenting the full-length, adult version. Puffs, like the source material it parodies, can be considered PG-13. It features some adult language and situations. There are also several improvised sections that will vary in content each night. We leave it up to parents to decide for themselves if this show is right for those under the age of 13. Younger wizards may learn some new curses.

Puffs: Or, Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic & Magic is performed in the Jaeb Theater at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, where Jobsite is resident theater company. Single tickets start at $30 before fees and increase by date and location based on on demand. Preview performances are July 9 and 10 at 7:30pm, standard shows are Thu. - Sat. at 7:30pm and Sun. 2pm July 11 - August 3. Tickets are available at the Straz website or Box Office window, or by calling 813.229.7827.

Photo Credit: James Zambon Productions

