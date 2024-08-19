Palm Beach Symphony CEO David McClymont Named to Marshall E. Rinker Sr. School of Business Advisory Board

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Palm Beach Symphony CEO David McClymont has been named to the Marshall E. Rinker Sr. School of Business (RSB) Advisory Board at Palm Beach Atlantic University, a private, Christian university in West Palm Beach.

“I am delighted to welcome David to the Marshall E. Rinker Sr. School of Business Advisory Board. As the lone Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) accredited business school in West Palm Beach, it is imperative that we continue to connect our students, faculty and our curriculum to the needs of the local business community,” said Dr. Brian K. Strow, Dean, Professor of Economics, Marshall E. Rinker Sr. School of Business. “By serving on our advisory board, David will be able to draw upon his successful experience as a CEO to help guide and shape the education of Palm Beach County’s future business leaders. We are grateful for David’s willingness to give back to our students and our business school. Together we will continue to produce high-character, skilled business leaders of tomorrow.”

The RSB Advisory Board responds to needs and issues by identifying opportunities and resources to improve, thus creating a positive environment for development and change. They assist in the development of the curriculum and the business school’s strategic plan, as well as provide community and business resources to the school. The Advisory Board holds the RSB accountable for decisions and initiatives.

“Education is key to moving our community forward,” McClymont said. “I look forward to working with my fellow board members and Dean Strow to engage with students on their journey to graduation and with regional businesses to support education in our community.”

For the past three years, Palm Beach Symphony has welcomed interns from RSB into its marketing and development departments. The Symphony is committed to fostering this relationship and creating opportunities for students to learn how to apply business degrees to careers in the performing arts and non-profit sector.

McClymont brings an astute business acumen to the RSB Advisory Board. A Jupiter, Florida native, he attended Palm Beach State College. While in a managerial role at a local country club, McClymont earned three certifications through the Business Management Institute at Michigan State, Georgia State, and Cal Poly and received his Six Sigma Certification at Purdue University, where he learned how to lead a team more efficiently.

Prior to joining the Symphony, McClymont was the President and COO of the Loggerhead Marinelife Center in Juno Beach. Earlier this year, he was named Chair of the Board of Directors of the Leadership Business Council in West Palm Beach.

McClymont has also brought his understanding of productive business systems to the nonprofit sector as a consultant and board member. He has played a role in organizations as diverse as the Economic Council Advisory Board, the American Cancer Society, the Connor Moran Children’s Cancer Foundation, Susan G. Komen for the Cure, the Legal Aid Society of Palm Beach County, the Palm Beach Chapter of the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association, and Palm Beach Chamber of Commerce Board of Trustees.

Since becoming CEO of the Symphony in 2014, McClymont has overseen strong, innovative fundraising efforts and increased ticket sales, recruitment of high-profile guest artists, more diverse offerings, and an emphasis on music education and community outreach where more than 17,500 students were impacted by Symphony programs in its most recent season. The Palm Beach Symphony will kick-off its 51st season in November.

