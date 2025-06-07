Hillsborough Community College Dance Program Open House

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



HCC Dance Program Open House will take place on Tuesday, August 5 from 6:00pm to 8:00 pm at 1505 E. Palm Ave., 2nd Floor - Ybor City. It will be an engaging evening celebrating movement, creativity, and community.

Throughout the evening, guest will have the opportunity to explore the state-of-the-art dance facilities, meet the faculty, connect with current students, alumni, and local dancers, and learn about the program offerings.

Prospective students, current students, alumni, and community members are invited to attend. Whether you're considering a future in dance or simply curious, this event is for you. Sign-up recommended but not required.

