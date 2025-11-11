Graham Nash To Perform At The Nancy And David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre In April 2026

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre has announced that Graham Nash will bring his Live On Tour 2026 to Clearwater for two performances on Wednesday, April 22 and Thursday, April 23, both at 7:30 p.m.

Nash, a founding member of The Hollies and Crosby, Stills & Nash, is a two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and GRAMMY Award winner. His career has spanned more than six decades, from the British Invasion era through the rise of the Laurel Canyon sound in the late 1960s.

A member of both the Songwriters Hall of Fame (for his solo and group work), Nash has contributed some of rock’s most enduring songs, including Marrakesh Express, Our House, Teach Your Children, and Just a Song Before I Go. His solo debut, Songs for Beginners (1971), featured the anthems Chicago/We Can Change the World and Military Madness, while his 1974 follow-up Wild Tales continued his exploration of socially conscious songwriting.

Beyond his work with Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, Nash has released several solo and collaborative albums, including Graham Nash/David Crosby (1972) and Wind on the Water (1975). His most recent solo album, Now (2023), reflects his ongoing commitment to personal storytelling and political reflection.

In addition to his music, Nash is recognized for his activism and humanitarian efforts, including his role in organizing the No Nukes/Musicians United for Safe Energy concerts in 1979. His 2013 autobiography Wild Tales became a New York Times bestseller, and in 2010 he was named an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE). Nash is also an accomplished photographer, with his work featured internationally and in the 2021 book A Life In Focus: The Photography of Graham Nash.

Tickets for both Clearwater performances will be available through the Raymond James Central Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall, beginning Friday, November 14 at 10 a.m. Tickets start at $76.50.

Venue: The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland Street, Clearwater, FL

Box Office Information: Tickets available by phone at 727-791-7400, online at RuthEckerdHall.com, or in person at 1111 N. McMullen Booth Road during posted hours.