FreeFall Theatre Announces Tandem Series

After successful one night musical events featuring the talents of Eleri Ward and Ann Morrison, Resident Musical Director Michael Raabe finishes out freeFall's current season with three exciting cabarets featuring local favorites that have played Broadway and beyond.

Melissa Minyard - Forget Your Troubles

After a critically acclaimed turn as Judy Garland in freeFall's End Of The Rainbow, Melissa Minyard returns to the freeFall stage (with a 3 piece combo) in a concert celebrating Judy's luminous career and legacy of song. This concert coincides with Garland's 100th birthday and features Michael Raabe at the piano. Forget Your Troubles plays freeFall for one night only on Thursday June 2, 2022 at 7pm. Tickets are $35 for non-subscribers. Tandem Series tickets are included in a freeFall subscription.

From Minyard's website: "From Les Miserables on Broadway to performances around the world, Melissa Minyard has captured hearts with her amazing voice and intimate connection with her audience. Having starred opposite Tony Award winners Sutton Foster, Terrance Mann, Shuler Hensley and more, Melissa's breathtakingly beautiful voice and compelling storytelling brings the music of Judy Garland to life."

Coco and Homo

Tampa's two most lovable miscreants are back and bringing their Best of the Bay-winning brand of cabaret anarchy to freeFall. An acid trip of interactive games, campy anthems, and frolicking drinking songs, don't miss the act that is "diva slapping the Tampa Bay entertainment scene into submission!" Coco and Homo return to freeFall on Friday June 10, 2022 at 7pm. Tickets are $35 for non-subscribers. Tandem Series tickets are included in a freeFall subscription.

Coco and Homo are the creations of Zachary Hines and Colleen Cherry. Both performers are noted for exciting performances on both sides of the bay including Psycho Beach Party, Shockheaded Peter and their wildly popular interactive art party Much Ado.

Larry Alexander - Sinatra, My Way

The golden voice of freeFall audience favorite Larry Alexander, interprets the beloved Sinatra Songbook. Backed by a jazz trio, Larry shares stories about Frank and their 6 degrees of separation and croons through the unparalleled career of Ol' Blue Eyes. Sinatra, My Way plays freeFall for one night only on August 11, 2022 at 7pm. Tickets are $35 for non-subscribers. Tandem Series tickets are included in a freeFall subscription.

Larry Alexander has traveled the world as an actor and singer working with the likes of Carolee Carmello and Liza Minnelli. freeFall audiences will remember Mr. Alexander from his performances in Cabaret, One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest and Sondheim on Sondheim.

freeFall Theatre is located at 6099 Central Avenue in St. Petersburg. Subscriptions and single tickets are now on sale and can be purchased at freefalltheatre.com or by calling 727-498-5205. All matinees at freeFall are at 2pm and all evening performances are at 7pm.