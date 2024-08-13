Feature: From Tampa to Broadway: Jacob Pham's Journey to the Lion King

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Jacob Pham - Simba - "Lion King" 2024 Broadway

In a remarkable turn of events, young Jacob Pham, who captivated audiences as Simba at Ovations Dance Repertory Company in Tampa, is now set to take on the iconic role on Broadway. Under the expert direction of Orlando Pena, Pham's talent and dedication have paved the way for this incredible opportunity.

Located in Oldsmar, Ovations Dance Repertory Company has long been a beacon for aspiring dancers and performers. The studio offers a wide range of classes, from ballet and jazz to hip-hop and contemporary, catering to students of all ages and skill levels. With a mission to build confidence and foster a love for dance, Ovations has become a second home for many young talents.

Orlando Pena, the founder of Ovations Dance Repertory Company, has been instrumental in shaping the careers of numerous performers. With a rich background in dance and choreography, Pena's expertise and passion for the arts have made him a revered figure in the community. His dedication to nurturing young talent is evident in the success stories from Ovations, with Pham as the latest shining example.

"As a former performer of national tours and Europe, it's a subtle hope in every mentor and teacher that one of their students makes their dream come true. It's surreal and in perfect timing for Jacob. Jacob is my fourth Broadway soon-to-be alum, and he also deserves it,” said Pena. "It takes a village - loving supporting parents, great teachers Jacob has studied with, individual attention, and luck. His stars aligned. Lion King and I know more Broadway opportunities in the future. He has a home at Ovations of friends and family that love him, and now the New York connection."

Pham's journey began at Ovations, where he first donned the costume of young Simba. His performance received rave reviews, showcasing his exceptional talent and stage presence. Under Pena's guidance, Pham honed his skills and developed the confidence to take on more significant stages.

Now, Pham is set to join the cast of The Lion King on Broadway, a testament to his hard work and the support of his mentors. The Lion King, known for its stunning artistry and unforgettable music, has been a staple on Broadway since its debut. Pham's progression from participating in local productions to starring in one of the most celebrated shows in theater history represents a significant milestone in the young performer's career.

"I can't believe I'm getting to play my dream role as Young Simba. I just can't wait to be on that stage. I love theater because I get to make the audience feel something special," said Pham.

Ovations Dance Repertory Company "Lion King, Jr" 2023

Pham's success is a proud moment for Ovations and the Tampa community. It highlights the importance of local arts programs and the impact of dedicated teachers like Pena. Pham's journey inspires aspiring performers everywhere as he prepares to take the Broadway stage.

Pena stated, "Dreams do come true, but only if you work because you love art and do not want the trophy. Jacob doesn't sing or dance for the applause; it's his passion. It's in his veins, and he got more than a trophy; he got his first of many Broadway shows. Well, maybe a 'The Tony's' in a few years. We will accept that."

Pham's story exemplifies how dedication, talent, and the proper support can turn dreams into reality. As he steps into the spotlight on Broadway, New York will be watching, and Tampa will be cheering him on every step of the way.

