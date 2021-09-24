Creative Team Announced For The Off-Central Players Second Production

Saint Petersburg's newest theater company, The Off-Central Players, launch into their next production, Miranda Rose Hall's Plot Points In Our Sexual Development. Director Staci Sabarsky, former artistic director of Innovocative Theatre, heads a powerhouse creative team through a beguiling exploration of gender, sex, and the risks of being vulnerable with the one you love.

As Ms. Sabarsky puts it, "...it really struck me with how honest and real these characters are. They are not stereotypes of femme and butch lesbians. They are well-developed, thoughtful characters who happen to be in love and are facing a crossroads in their relationship. The second thing that struck me was how funny the script was and how the story slowly unfolds in the hands of our talented cast." That talented cast includes Kayla Witoshynsky as Cecily last seen in A Shayna Maidel (Lusia) with Innovocative Theatre, as well as Newt Rametta from Agnes of God as well as local performance group, Crazy Ransome Happenstance, in the role of Theo. Rounding out the team are Asst. Dir. Mary F. Jordan, Lighting Designer Mike Horn and veteran Stage Manager Vivian Rodriquez.

"The script is raw, real, and frankly addresses both characters' sexual histories. While many of the stories are humorous, there is an underlying need to be understood--or truly seen.

And isn't that what we all want...to be understood, respected, and loved for who we are." -Staci Sabarsky

Plot Points In Our Sexual Development runs October 15th through November 7th at Studio Grand Central, 2260 1st Ave. South St. Petersburg, FL 33712. Tickets and select discounts can be found at www.studiograndcentral.com. The Off Central Players are a not-for-profit professional theatre company. The OCP Supports and nurtures the artistry of every participant, while honoring their identities, perspectives, and traditions that inspire creativity, self-expression, and collaboration with the many diverse artists of Saint Petersburg and beyond.