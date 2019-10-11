Creative Loafing and Chihuly Collection Team Up For SENSORY OVERLOAD

Join Creative Loafing and Chihuly Collection for a night unlike any other at Sensory Overload on Friday, December 6th, from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Chihuly Collection (720 Central Ave. in St. Pete).



An unforgettable feast for the senses, Sensory Overload will feature food and drink sampling, taste tripping, touch tours, sound gardens, aromatherapy, pop up performances, and much more as you stroll through the breathtaking Chihuly Collection. Stay tuned for additional information on participating restaurants, entertainment details, and much more.



The following pricing structure will be in effect:



Flash Sale Pricing ($30 savings)

Now through October 18th

VIP Admission $60 | General Admission $30



Early Bird Pricing ($20 savings)

October 19th through November 8th

VIP Admission $70 | General Admission $40



Advance Pricing ($10 savings)

November 9th through December 5th

VIP Admission $80 | General Admission $50



Day-Of Pricing (if available)

December 6th

VIP Admission $90 | General Admission $60



VIP includes early entry from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., open bar and passed hors d'oeuvres during VIP-only hour, a VIP lanyard, swag, unlimited food and drink sampling, access to all activities and entertainment, + other fun surprises.



GA includes unlimited food and drink sampling, access to all activities and entertainment, + other fun surprises.



For more information on Sensory Overload, visit sensoryoverloadtampabay.com



Please use the following hashtag for all digital promotions: #SOTampaBay





