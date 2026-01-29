Jeri Wexler Honored as Volunteer of the Year at Ruth Eckerd Hall

🎭 NEW! Tampa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Tampa & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Volunteer Head Usher, Jeri Wexler, was named the Ruth Eckerd Hall Superstar Volunteer Of The Year at the performing arts center's Annual Meeting held at Ruth Eckerd Hall on Wednesday, January 28.

In making the presentation, Brianna Roberts, Vice-President Of Event Operations at Ruth Eckerd Hall commented, “Jeri's dedication, reliability and positive spirit make her a shining example of what a Superstar Volunteer truly is. We are so grateful to have her as part of the Ruth Eckerd Hall volunteer family.”

Jeri joined the volunteer team as an usher in 2007. Her commitment and excellence quickly earned her a promotion to Head Usher. Her role as Head Usher includes being a mentor and training the new volunteers to ensure that every new usher understands Ruth Eckerd Hall's standards of excellence in customer service and the importance of making each patron's experience exceptional.

Jeri volunteers for six performances a month and oversees a group of nearly 30 volunteers at Ruth Eckerd Hall and a group of 15 volunteers at Bilheimer Capitol Theatre.

Prior to her second career as a volunteer at Ruth Eckerd Hall, Jeri's first career was in education, as an educator and assistant principal for elementary and middle schools.