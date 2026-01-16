 tracker
Jesse Cook Concert At The Bilheimer Capitol Theatre Rescheduled

All tickets purchased for the original date will be honored for the rescheduled performance.

By: Jan. 16, 2026
Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Jesse Cook concert originally scheduled for Friday, January 16 at 8 p.m. at the Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre has been rescheduled.

The performance will now take place on Monday, January 19 at 8 p.m. All tickets purchased for the original date will be honored for the rescheduled performance. Tickets are currently on sale.

In announcing the change, the following statement was released: “While we are disappointed to share this news, communication with our fans and presenting partners is our first priority.”


