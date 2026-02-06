Celebrate Valentine's Day with Live Concerts at Ruth Eckerd Hall

🎭 NEW! Tampa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Tampa & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Ruth Eckerd Hall, The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, and The BayCare Sound will present a range of concerts on Saturday, February 14, featuring performances across world music, blues, and electronic genres. Artists scheduled to perform include The Gipsy Kings Featuring Nicolas Reyes, Keb’ Mo’, and INZO.

Tickets for all performances are currently on sale and are available through the Raymond James Central Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall, by phone at 727-791-7400, or online. Box offices at Ruth Eckerd Hall, the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, and The BayCare Sound will open two hours prior to showtime.

GRAMMY-WINNING BAND

THE GIPSY KINGS FEATURING NICOLAS REYES

Ruth Eckerd Hall

Showtime: 8 pm

Nicolas Reyes has been the leader and co-founder of The Gipsy Kings for well over 30 years. In the past three decades, they have dominated the World Music charts and sold more than 14 million albums worldwide. Their platinum compilation, The Best of the Gipsy Kings, was charting for over a year upon its release and their ninth studio album, Savor Flamenco, was awarded the GRAMMY for Best World Music Album in 2013.

30 years is an eternity in pop music but the story of the Gipsy Kings featuring Nicolas Reyes has the depth to endure. Theirs is a music that extends through generations, to the sounds of their ancestors—Spanish Romani people who fled the Catalonia region during the Spanish Civil War—and reflects the vibrantly eclectic and peripatetic history of the gitanos.

Prior to The Gipsy Kings performance at Ruth Eckerd Hall, enjoy pre-show dining in the Dimmitt Lounge, featuring a themed menu inspired by the dishes the Ruth Eckerd Hall Chef prepares for the artist before the show. Pre-show dining includes tapas style offerings and a libation of your choice (beer, wine, single liquor cocktail or soda) beginning 90 minutes prior to show time. Due to very limited capacity, advance purchase is suggested.

KEB’ MO’

The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre

Showtime: 8 pm

Limited Tickets Available

With five GRAMMY Awards, 14 Blues Foundation Awards, and a career spanning nearly 50 years, Keb’ Mo’ has established himself as a guitarist, songwriter, and arranger. Born and raised in Compton, he began his professional career playing with Jefferson Airplane violinist Papa John Creach and later worked extensively behind the scenes before releasing his own recordings.

Keb’ Mo’ earned his first GRAMMY Award for Just Like You and has since topped the Billboard Blues Chart multiple times, performed at venues ranging from Carnegie Hall to the White House, collaborated with artists including Taj Mahal, Willie Nelson, Bonnie Raitt, The Chicks, and Lyle Lovett, and composed music for television. He received the Americana Music Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award for Performance in 2021.

Food and beverage options at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre include the Frenchy’s Rooftop Terrace Lounge, The Hideaway Speakeasy, and the main concession area offering a full liquor bar and snacks. Additional restaurants are located within walking distance in Downtown Clearwater.

INZO

With Special Guest: Truth

Additional Support by Late Night Radio, Zen Selekta, and Blookah

The BayCare Sound

Showtime: 5 pm

Denver-based electronic artist INZO will headline at The BayCare Sound with special guest Truth and additional support from Late Night Radio, Zen Selekta, and Blookah. The performance is part of INZO’s ongoing tour.

INZO is known for blending electronic, ambient, and bass-driven music, drawing on a background in classical piano. His work includes the widely streamed track Overthinker and subsequent releases that combine melodic structure with electronic production.

The “Beyond Love” GA+ Package is also available for purchase and includes a GA ticket and access to the Floridacentral Credit Union View, offering views of the stage along with complimentary appetizers and private bar access inside the two-story lounge.