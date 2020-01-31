Broadway Theatre Project Has Announced Visiting Artist Duncan Stewart

Broadway Theatre Project has announced that internationally-renowned casting director Duncan Stewart will be a visiting artist at BTP's summer 2020 intensive: BTP AT LAND AND SEA! At the project, Stewart will be working with pre-professional students to hone their audition skills. He will be sharing his extensive knowledge of how to acquire and maintain work in the Broadway, West End, regional theatre, and TV industries.

Want to study with Stewart and other acclaimed professionals at BTP? Apply for BTP AT LAND AND SEA by February 12, 2020 by calling Co-Artistic Director, Debra McWaters, at 888-874-1764 or visiting http://broadwaytheatreproject.com/

Duncan Stewart is a Casting Director & Partner at Stewart/Whitley. BROADWAY/NY: 2019 Tony Award & Grammy Award Winning Hadestown, The Lightning Thief, The Great Comet of 1812, Rock Of Ages, The Black Clown (Lincoln Center), A Clockwork Orange, On The Town, Pippin, Chicago The Musical, La Cage Aux Folles, As You Like It, Elf the Musical, The Radio City Christmas Spectacular, Carnegie Hall West Side Story, The Band Wagon, Stuffed, Curvy Widow, Pageant; WEST END/UK: Hadestown (London's National Theatre), Thriller Live, Menier Chocolate Factory; TV: Tiny Pretty Things(Netflix), Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (NBC/Lionsgate), Freaky Friday (Disney Channel); TOURS: The Lightning Thief, Finding Neverland, Hairspray, Waitress, SpongeBob, A Bronx Tale, Charlie And The Chocolate Factory, The Bodyguard, Dirty Dancing, The Sound of Music, Elf the Musical, Into The Woods, Once, Shrek, Flashdance, Anything Goes, Bullets Over Broadway, The Duck Commander Musical, We Will Rock You; UPCOMING: Sunday In The Park With George, Paradise Square, A Wonderful World, Moby Dick, Stephen Schwartz' The Prince of Egypt, August Rush, Stu for Silverton; REGIONAL: American Repertory Theater, The Alley Theatre, Carnegie Hall, Bay Street Theater, Theatre Under the Stars (TUTS), Hollywood Bowl, The Berkeley Repertory Theater, The Goodspeed, The Ahmanson, Seattle's 5th Avenue, Asolo Rep, TheatreWorks, Philadelphia Theatre Company, Miami New Drama, For The Record productions, Aida Cruise Lines, and the Broadway-branded shows on Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines.

Prior to forming Stewart/Whitley, Duncan was the in-house Director of Casting for National Artists Management Company (NAMCO) on various Broadway/West End productions. This year he celebrates 16+ years as the Casting Director of Chicago. Previous to this he worked with Alaine Alldaffer (Head of Casting) on numerous productions at Playwrights Horizons.

Duncan has been a TV guest judge and panelist for ABC's Emmy-winning, "Extreme Weight Loss" and Broadway TV's "Next Broadway Star" and is often booked as a guest lecturer and seminar/workshop leader for numerous colleges, studios and universities in the US, Canada and UK. Mr. Stewart is an Artios Award winner and proud member of the Casting Society of America (CSA).





