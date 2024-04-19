Arts Garage in Delray Beach To Offer SET THE STAGE Summer Theatre Camp for Kids & Teens

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Arts Garage will once again offer SET THE STAGE—Summer Theatre Camp for ages 7 to 15. This exciting multidisciplinary experience will help young artists learn about all aspects of theatre.

This summer's SET THE STAGE is divided into two sessions:

+ Session I for Ages 7-10 / June 3-28

+ Session II for Ages 11-15 / July 8 to August 2

Arts Garage welcomes budding young artists to our unique summer camp where participants learn about all aspects of theatre,” says Waldo. “From set design, to writing and performance, campers have the opportunity to use their imaginations and work together to create their own production from start to finish.”

Classes will be provided in Acting, Playwriting, Technical Theatre (including basic video production), and Voice and Movement. This four-week, fast paced summer theatre camp includes field trips and culminates in a final original production where our campers can show off their new theatre skills to their family and friends.

The final performance for Session I will be Saturday, June 29, at 2 pm; for Session II, the final performance will be Saturday, August 3 at 2 pm.

Both sessions will run from 9 am to 4 pm, Monday through Friday. The cost is $750 per student, and financial aid is available. Extended care services can also be provided at additional cost.

“Why does the Arts Garage do this? Because we believe the arts are transformative,” says Waldo. “Participation in theatre camp, as well as many other arts education experiences, makes a difference--especially for children. They learn so much about themselves, about their fellow campers, and about the art form they are studying. We already know what the research proves: Children perform better in school, improve their problem-solving and communication skills, and have higher self-esteem when they are exposed to the arts.”

How to Enroll in SET THE STAGE Summer Camps at Arts Garage

Parents can both enroll their children and apply for scholarship support online at www.ArtsGarage.org or by calling 561.450.6357. The deadline to apply is the first day of each session, but the earlier the better.

For more information about the SET THE STAGE, please contact michelle@artsgarage.org or call 561.450.6357.

About Arts Garage:

Arts Garage delivers innovative, diverse, meaningful, and accessible visual and performing arts experiences to Delray Beach and South Florida. “Connecting our community to the world through the Arts”—this vision drives all decision-making at Arts Garage, which brings local, emerging artists and established global performers into the local multi-cultural community (students and adults, locals and tourists, people of all ages, income levels, backgrounds) who share a love of the arts.

Diversity is a hallmark of Arts Garage, which provides multicultural programming that promotes inclusion in the arts. #DiscoverDiversity isn't just a tagline—it is the cornerstone of our outreach programs, staffing, and marketing. Arts Garage is located at 94 NE 2nd Avenue in Delray Beach's popular Pineapple Grove (33444). For more information, please call 561.450.6357 or visit www.artsgarage.org.