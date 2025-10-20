A CHRISTMAS CAROL is Coming to Tampa Repertory Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tampa Repertory Theatre will ring in the holiday season with A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play, a heartwarming and inventive adaptation of Charles Dickens' timeless tale. The production transforms the Shimberg Playhouse at the Straz Center into a 1940s-style radio studio, complete with foley effects, live music, jingles, and the warmth of a classic holiday broadcast.

Heading this fantastic cast is Michael Gregory as the villain turned hero, Ebenezer Scrooge. Michael returns to TampaRep after last season's It's A Wonderful Life and The Bridges of Madison County, along with numerous other appearances on local stages. Also returning is music director, orchestrator, and foley artist Juan Rodriguez. If you saw TampaRep's award-winning Next to Normal or The Bridges of Madison County, you know what a stellar ear this man has. And last year's George Bailey, Cameron Kubly once again shares his talent with the WTRT Radio Players.

Newcomers to the TampaRep stage include Keith Batchelor Jr., Alix Faulhaber, Sydney Leary, and Max Carley, but they are no strangers to the Tampa Bay theatre scene. The script has been adapted by local theatre force Jim Sorensen, who will also direct, and Newt Rametta and Will Glenn will reprise last year's roles as Costume and Lighting designer, respectively, with Aurora Peugh joining the TampaRep team as Stage Manager.

Performances will include a live preshow sing-along, innovative sound design, and original vintage-style radio commercials as part of the immersive WTRT Radio Theatre broadcast.

“The holidays remind us how much we need one another,” says Emilia Sargent, TampaRep's Producing Artistic Director. “With A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play, we're again inviting our community to Come Together with TampaRep. To laugh, to remember, and to share the warmth that only live theatre can offer. It's about connection, joy, and rediscovering the spirit of giving that makes this season truly meaningful.”

A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play runs at the Shimberg Playhouse at the Straz Center in downtown Tampa from December 4th through 23rd. Join the festivities for the Opening Night Celebration - a special pre-show event at Spain Restaurant and Toma Tapas Bar on Friday, December 5, 2025 from 6pm-7pm - followed by the official opening night.

Tickets for all performances (except Opening Night) are offered through TampaRep's “Choose Your Price” model, which allows guests to select the ticket price that fits best with their budget.