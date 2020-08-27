Young Actors Theatre Announces 2020-2021 Classes, With In-Person and Online Options

Classes will begin the week of September 21st.

Young Actors Theatre will still be providing classes for students in its 2020-21 season, however, they are giving each family three choices for attending classes during the fall semester.

Option 1 - Limited In person YAT classes

Per Leon County guidelines, students must wear a mask in all common spaces and classrooms at the theatre. Students will have the opportunity to have mask-free time, if they choose, during socially distanced classroom activities. YAT staff and students will be screened daily upon arrival with a no touch thermometer.

Classes will be assigned to a classroom. Teachers will be the ones to move room to room.

No touch hand sanitizing stations are located in each classroom.

Parents should notify the YAT office immediately if there is a positive Covid test or contact within your family so the theatre can notify parents of possible exposure.

Option 2 - Streaming YAT classes

Log on to an app and participate in the brick and mortar class from home.

Option 3 - Online workshops

This includes special content-focused workshops with YAT faculty held online via Zoom.

Classes will begin the week of September 21st. Learn more about all of the class offerings at https://www.youngactorstheatre.com/class-opportunities.html

