Winners Announced For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Sydney Awards! SIX Wins Best Musical!
Winners have been announced for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Sydney Awards - which were back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade!
The public submitted the nominees and voted for their favorites. Check out the results below!
Check Out The 2020 Sydney Award Winners!]
Best Actor in a Musical - Amateur/Community
DENNIS CLEMENTS - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - CONCOURSE THEATRE - 2020
Best Actor In A Musical - Professional
Matthew Manahan - HAIR - Sydney opera House - 2020
Best Actor in a Play - Amateur/Community
Dan Ferris - Nell Gwynn - Pavilion Theatre, Castle Hill Players - 2019
Best Actor In A Play - Professional
Socratis Otto - BABY DOLL - Ensemble Theatre - 2019
Best Actress in a Musical - Amateur/Community
BELINDA DELANEY - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - CONCOURSE THEATRE - 2020
Best Actress In A Musical - Professional
Chloe Zuel - SIX - Sydney Opera House - 2020
Best Actress in a Play - Amateur/Community
Tiffany Hoy - Nell Gwynn - Pavilion Theatre, Castle Hill Players - 2019
Best Actress In A Play - Professional
Noni Hazlehurst - THE BEAUTY QUEEN OF LEENANE - Roslyn Packer Theatre - 2020
Best Cabaret Performance
Courtney Act - FLUID - Eternity Playhouse - 2019
Best Cabaret Performer
SIBLINGSHIP at Hayes Theatre Co
Best Choreographer - Amateur/Community
Steph Edmonds - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - CONCOURSE THEATRE - 2020
Best Choreographer - Professional
Amy Campbell - HAIR - Sydney opera house - 2020
Best Costume Design - Musical - Professional
James Browne - HAIR THE ORIGINAL TRIBAL ROCK MUSICAL - Sydney opera house - 2019
Best Costume Design - Play - Amateur/Community
Annette van Roden - THE STRANGE CASE OF DR JEKYLL & MR HYDE - Pavilion Theatre, Castle Hill Players - 2020
Best Costume Design - Play - Professional
Brendan de la Hay - SLAUGHTERHOUSE - Belvoir - 2019
Best Director - Musical - Amateur/Community
ANDREW BENSON - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - CONCOURSE THEATRE - 2020
Best Director - Musical - Professional
Kate Gaul - H.M.S. PINAFORE - Siren Theatre Co. / Hayes Theatre Company - 2019
Best Director - Play - Amateur/Community
Carlin Hurdis - SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE DEATH ON THOR BRIDGE - Genesian Theatre - 2020
Best Director - Play - Professional
Shaun Rennie - BABY DOLL - Ensemble Theatre - 2019
Best Ensemble Performance - Musical - Amateur/Community
FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - CONCOURSE THEATRE - 2020
Best Ensemble Performance - Musical - Professional
HAIR - Sydney Opera house - 2020
Best Lighting Design - Musical - Amateur/Community
LKR Productions - SINGIN IN THE RAIN - Rockdale Town Hall - 2020
Best Lighting Design - Musical - Professional
Veronique Benett - THE LIFE OF US - Hayes Theatre Co - 2020
Best Lighting Design - Play - Amateur/Community
Heidi Brosnan & Andrew Kinch - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Pavilion Theatre, Castle Hill Players - 2019
Best Lighting Design - Play - Professional
Verity Hampson - BABY DOLL - Ensemble Theatre - 2019
Best Music Director - Musical - Amateur/Community
MATTHEW HERNE - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - CONCOURSE THEATRE - 2020
Best Music Director - Musical - Professional
Nicholas Griffin - THE LIFE OF US - Hayes Theatre Co - 2020
Best Musical - Amateur/Community
FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - CONCOURSE THEATRE - 2020
Best Musical - Professional
SIX - Opera House - 2020
Best Play - Amateur/Community
Nell Gwynn - Pavilion Theatre, Castle Hill Players - 2019
Best Play - Professional
Baby Doll - BABY DOLL - Ensemble Theatre - 2019
Best Scenic Design - Musical - Professional
Melanie Liertz - H.M.S. PINAFORE - Siren Theatre Co. / Hayes Theatre Company - 2019
Best Scenic Design - Play - Amateur/Community
Tom Bannerman - SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE DEATH ON THOR BRIDGE - Genesian Theatre - 2020
Best Scenic Design - Play - Professional
Renee Mulder - THE BEAUTY QUEEN OF LEENANE - Roslyn Packer Theatre - 2019
Best Sound Design - Musical - Amateur/Community
Kyle Stephens - LADIES IN BLACK - Genesian Theatre - 2019
Best Sound Design - Musical - Professional
Nate Edmondson - H.M.S. PINAFORE - Siren Theatre Co. / Hayes Theatre Company - 2019
Best Sound Design - Play - Amateur/Community
Chris Harriott - THE STRANGE CASE OF DR JEKYLL & MR HYDE - Pavilion Theatre, Castle Hill Players - 2020
Best Sound Design - Play - Professional
Nate Edmondson - BABY DOLL - Ensemble Theatre - 2019
Best Supporting Actor in a Musical - Amateur/Community
LUKE HOLLAND - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - CONCOURSE THEATRE - 2020
Best Supporting Actor In A Musical - Professional
Matthew Manahan - HAIR THE ORIGINAL TRIBAL ROCK MUSICAL - Sydney Opera House - 2020
Best Supporting Actor in a Play - Amateur/Community
Jason Spindlow - Nell Gwynn - Pavilion Theatre, Castle Hill Players - 2019
Best Supporting Actor In A Play - Professional
Jamie Oxenbould - BABY DOLL - Ensemble Theatre - 2019
Best Supporting Actress in a Musical - Amateur/Community
DYLAN HAYLEY - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - CONCOURSE THEATRE - 2020
Best Supporting Actress In A Musical - Professional
Zoe Ioannou - BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Hayes Theatre Co - 2020
Best Supporting Actress in a Play - Amateur/Community
Michelle Masefield - Nell Gwynn - Pavilion Theatre, Castle Hill Players - 2019
Best Supporting Actress In A Play - Professional
Beth Daly - THE UNDERPANTS - Sugary Rum Productions/Seymour Centre - 2019
