Winners Announced For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Sydney Awards! SIX Wins Best Musical!

Best Actor in a Musical - Amateur/Community

DENNIS CLEMENTS - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - CONCOURSE THEATRE - 2020

Best Actor In A Musical - Professional

Matthew Manahan - HAIR - Sydney opera House - 2020

Best Actor in a Play - Amateur/Community

Dan Ferris - Nell Gwynn - Pavilion Theatre, Castle Hill Players - 2019

Best Actor In A Play - Professional

Socratis Otto - BABY DOLL - Ensemble Theatre - 2019

Best Actress in a Musical - Amateur/Community

BELINDA DELANEY - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - CONCOURSE THEATRE - 2020

Best Actress In A Musical - Professional

Chloe Zuel - SIX - Sydney Opera House - 2020

Best Actress in a Play - Amateur/Community

Tiffany Hoy - Nell Gwynn - Pavilion Theatre, Castle Hill Players - 2019

Best Actress In A Play - Professional

Noni Hazlehurst - THE BEAUTY QUEEN OF LEENANE - Roslyn Packer Theatre - 2020

Best Cabaret Performance

Courtney Act - FLUID - Eternity Playhouse - 2019

Best Cabaret Performer

SIBLINGSHIP at Hayes Theatre Co

Best Choreographer - Amateur/Community

Steph Edmonds - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - CONCOURSE THEATRE - 2020

Best Choreographer - Professional

Amy Campbell - HAIR - Sydney opera house - 2020

Best Costume Design - Musical - Professional

James Browne - HAIR THE ORIGINAL TRIBAL ROCK MUSICAL - Sydney opera house - 2019

Best Costume Design - Play - Amateur/Community

Annette van Roden - THE STRANGE CASE OF DR JEKYLL & MR HYDE - Pavilion Theatre, Castle Hill Players - 2020

Best Costume Design - Play - Professional

Brendan de la Hay - SLAUGHTERHOUSE - Belvoir - 2019

Best Director - Musical - Amateur/Community

ANDREW BENSON - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - CONCOURSE THEATRE - 2020

Best Director - Musical - Professional

Kate Gaul - H.M.S. PINAFORE - Siren Theatre Co. / Hayes Theatre Company - 2019

Best Director - Play - Amateur/Community

Carlin Hurdis - SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE DEATH ON THOR BRIDGE - Genesian Theatre - 2020

Best Director - Play - Professional

Shaun Rennie - BABY DOLL - Ensemble Theatre - 2019

Best Ensemble Performance - Musical - Amateur/Community

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - CONCOURSE THEATRE - 2020

Best Ensemble Performance - Musical - Professional

HAIR - Sydney Opera house - 2020

Best Lighting Design - Musical - Amateur/Community

LKR Productions - SINGIN IN THE RAIN - Rockdale Town Hall - 2020

Best Lighting Design - Musical - Professional

Veronique Benett - THE LIFE OF US - Hayes Theatre Co - 2020

Best Lighting Design - Play - Amateur/Community

Heidi Brosnan & Andrew Kinch - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Pavilion Theatre, Castle Hill Players - 2019

Best Lighting Design - Play - Professional

Verity Hampson - BABY DOLL - Ensemble Theatre - 2019

Best Music Director - Musical - Amateur/Community

MATTHEW HERNE - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - CONCOURSE THEATRE - 2020

Best Music Director - Musical - Professional

Nicholas Griffin - THE LIFE OF US - Hayes Theatre Co - 2020

Best Musical - Amateur/Community

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - CONCOURSE THEATRE - 2020

Best Musical - Professional

SIX - Opera House - 2020

Best Play - Amateur/Community

Nell Gwynn - Pavilion Theatre, Castle Hill Players - 2019

Best Play - Professional

Baby Doll - BABY DOLL - Ensemble Theatre - 2019

Best Scenic Design - Musical - Professional

Melanie Liertz - H.M.S. PINAFORE - Siren Theatre Co. / Hayes Theatre Company - 2019

Best Scenic Design - Play - Amateur/Community

Tom Bannerman - SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE DEATH ON THOR BRIDGE - Genesian Theatre - 2020

Best Scenic Design - Play - Professional

Renee Mulder - THE BEAUTY QUEEN OF LEENANE - Roslyn Packer Theatre - 2019

Best Sound Design - Musical - Amateur/Community

Kyle Stephens - LADIES IN BLACK - Genesian Theatre - 2019

Best Sound Design - Musical - Professional

Nate Edmondson - H.M.S. PINAFORE - Siren Theatre Co. / Hayes Theatre Company - 2019

Best Sound Design - Play - Amateur/Community

Chris Harriott - THE STRANGE CASE OF DR JEKYLL & MR HYDE - Pavilion Theatre, Castle Hill Players - 2020

Best Sound Design - Play - Professional

Nate Edmondson - BABY DOLL - Ensemble Theatre - 2019

Best Supporting Actor in a Musical - Amateur/Community

LUKE HOLLAND - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - CONCOURSE THEATRE - 2020

Best Supporting Actor In A Musical - Professional

Matthew Manahan - HAIR THE ORIGINAL TRIBAL ROCK MUSICAL - Sydney Opera House - 2020

Best Supporting Actor in a Play - Amateur/Community

Jason Spindlow - Nell Gwynn - Pavilion Theatre, Castle Hill Players - 2019

Best Supporting Actor In A Play - Professional

Jamie Oxenbould - BABY DOLL - Ensemble Theatre - 2019

Best Supporting Actress in a Musical - Amateur/Community

DYLAN HAYLEY - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - CONCOURSE THEATRE - 2020

Best Supporting Actress In A Musical - Professional

Zoe Ioannou - BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Hayes Theatre Co - 2020

Best Supporting Actress in a Play - Amateur/Community

Michelle Masefield - Nell Gwynn - Pavilion Theatre, Castle Hill Players - 2019

Best Supporting Actress In A Play - Professional

Beth Daly - THE UNDERPANTS - Sugary Rum Productions/Seymour Centre - 2019

