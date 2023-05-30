REVIEW: Jens Radda's Fabulously Fun Camp Cabaret SKANK SINATRA Has Opened At The Butterfly Club

SKANK SINATRA

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
Photos: First Look at TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL in Australia Photo 2 Photos: First Look at TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL in Australia
REVIEW: Ruva Ngwenya Delivers A Tremendous Performance in TINA, THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Photo 3 REVIEW: Ruva Ngwenya Delivers A Tremendous Performance in TINA, THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL
REVIEW: Gary Young's Australian Interpretation Of MAMMA MIA! Receives A Revival With Fresh Photo 4 REVIEW: Gary Young's Australian Interpretation Of MAMMA MIA! Receives A Revival With Fresh New Cast

REVIEW: Gary Young's Australian Interpretation Of MAMMA MIA! Receives A Revival With Fresh New Cast

Monday 29th May 2023, 7pm, Butterfly Club Melbourne

SKANK SINATRA is Jens Radda’s latest queer cabaret creation, blending their personal story with a compilation of ‘Ol’ Blue Eyes’ well known standards.  Premiering at The Butterfly Club, this new work is a masterclass in contemporary drag cabaret.

Skank Sinatra is told through Jens Radda’s alter ego, a fabulous bottle blonde Drag Queen.  For the performance Jens dons a stunning red pant suit that shows off her svelte figure with the look finished off with towering platform stilettos.  The stage is simply adorned with a keyboard and a side table for her martini ‘water’ glass, props and vase of stunning roses from her partner who is regularly referenced through the show. 

With a combination of physical humour and insightful observations, Jens shares her story, from her childhood as a young migrant family landed in Queensland to deciding as a ‘young twink’ that they saw their future elsewhere. The work is naturally Melbourne centric, with amusing observations of her experiences in Sydney fuelling the divide between the two major capitals which was interesting viewing as BroadwayWorld Sydney’s Senior Editor on remote assignment.  The stories are enhanced by Jens’ interpretations of some of the songs that Frank Sinatra is famous for singing.  With her rich voice, which has the benefit of the deep range, Jens reworks the lyrics of works like George and Ira Gershwin’s You Can’t Take That Away From Me and John Kander and Fred Ebb’s Theme from New York, New York.  Jens’ history as a WAAPA Musical Theatre graduate shows as little references to musicals are scattered throughout her patter with a final showtune thrown in for good measure.

Throughout the performance, Jens connects with the audience, both with eye contact and ensuring that her renditions of songs have a meaning for the audience and are not simply just a singer performing their favourite songs.  Unlike may performers who want to classify their performances as cabaret, Jens ensures that any audience interaction is done with a purpose and not just ‘ticking a box’ of common characteristics of the genre.  She utilises a variety of performance styles from patter, spoken work storytelling, improvisation and pure poignant songs like her rendition of Dorothy Fields and Jerome Kern’s The Way You Look Tonight which she performs with her own keyboard accompaniment. 

For anyone who appreciates either a well-crafted cabaret, is a fan of Sinatra’s songs, enjoys a well told story, or loves a well turned out Queen, SKANK SINATRA is a must see piece of escapist theatre.

Writer/performer Jens Radda / Director Olivia Charalambous 

Dates Mon 29 May - Sat 3 May, 7pm

Venue The Butterfly Club, 5 Carson Pl (off Lt Collins), Melbourne 

Tickets $30-37 https://thebutterflyclub.com/show/skank-sinatra

REVIEW: Gary Young's Australian Interpretation Of MAMMA MIA! Receives A Revival With Fresh New Cast



RELATED STORIES - Australia - Sydney

REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Hamavand Engineer Shares His Thoughts On BROADWAY DIVA Photo
REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Hamavand Engineer Shares His Thoughts On BROADWAY DIVA

Following her 2022 BroadwayWorld Awards Wins for her cabaret/play PUPPETS, Olivia Ruggiero’s BROADWAY DIVA joined the opening season of QTOPIA’S: Live At The Bandstand.

Genesian Theatre Presents THE HOUND OF THE BASKERVILLES for Four Weekends Photo
Genesian Theatre Presents THE HOUND OF THE BASKERVILLES for Four Weekends

Opening this Saturday, 27th May and running for just four weekends, the Genesian's The Hound of the Baskervilles is a hilarious take on the classic detective novel, brought to life by a troupe of just three actors.

Robyn Nevin, Todd McKenney, and More Join WICKED at the Sydney Lyric Photo
Robyn Nevin, Todd McKenney, and More Join WICKED at the Sydney Lyric

On behalf of his co-producers Marc Platt, Universal Pictures, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone, John Frost for Crossroads Live has announced the talented lead cast in the Broadway Blockbuster musical WICKED, which flies into Australia's Emerald City at the Sydney Lyric from 25 August.

REVIEW: Gary Youngs Australian Interpretation Of MAMMA MIA! Receives A Revival With Fresh Photo
REVIEW: Gary Young's Australian Interpretation Of MAMMA MIA! Receives A Revival With Fresh New Cast

In 2017 Gary Young (Director) delivered a reimagined production of MAMMA MIA!. In 2023, this production has been revived with a new cast and a more compelling expression of the underlying coming of age love stories to the delight of audiences, many of which are familiar with the franchise that extended from Phylida Lloyd’s original stage production that premiered on the West End in 1999 and transitioned to film in 2008.


From This Author - Jade Kops

Jade is an Aviation Safety Training Instructor with a love of Theatre, Cabaret, Musical Theatre, and music and is a committed advocate for the live performing arts industry in Sydney and Australia. Si... (read more about this author)

REVIEW: Jens Radda's Fabulously Fun Camp Cabaret SKANK SINATRA Has Opened At The Butterfly ClubREVIEW: Jens Radda's Fabulously Fun Camp Cabaret SKANK SINATRA Has Opened At The Butterfly Club
REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Hamavand Engineer Shares His Thoughts On BROADWAY DIVAREVIEW: Guest Reviewer Hamavand Engineer Shares His Thoughts On BROADWAY DIVA
REVIEW: Gary Young's Australian Interpretation Of MAMMA MIA! Receives A Revival With Fresh New CastREVIEW: Gary Young's Australian Interpretation Of MAMMA MIA! Receives A Revival With Fresh New Cast
REVIEW: Eloise Snape's First Play, PONY is a Brilliantly Funny Exploration of Facing Impending Motherhood In The 21st Century.REVIEW: Eloise Snape's First Play, PONY is a Brilliantly Funny Exploration of Facing Impending Motherhood In The 21st Century.

Videos

Video: Watch Manhattanhenge on Stage in NEW YORK, NEW YORK Video Video: Watch Manhattanhenge on Stage in NEW YORK, NEW YORK
Watch & JULIET Perform 'Since U Been Gone' on GMA Video
Watch & JULIET Perform 'Since U Been Gone' on GMA
Ruthie Ann Miles Was Afraid that Audiences Just Didn't 'Get' Her Character Video
Ruthie Ann Miles Was Afraid that Audiences Just Didn't 'Get' Her Character
Creatives Hit the Red Carpet at the 2023 Drama League Awards Video
Creatives Hit the Red Carpet at the 2023 Drama League Awards
View all Videos

Australia - Sydney SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Porpoise Pool
Belvoir 25A (5/31-6/18)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Importance of Being Earnest
Roslyn Packer Theatre (9/05-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Driftwood The Musical
Eternity Playhouse, 39 Burton St, Darlinghurst NSW 2010 (6/07-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Visitors
Drama Theatre, Sydney Opera House (9/11-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Aida
Joan Sutherland Theatre (6/19-7/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Rocky Horror Show
Canberra Theatre Centre (9/29-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Is God Is
Wharf 1 Theatre (9/15-10/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Dismissal
Seymour Centre (8/26-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Twelfth Night
Sydney Opera House (10/24-11/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# WICKED
Sydey Lyric Theatre (8/25-9/24)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You