MURIEL'S WEDDING THE MUSICAL - New Tickets On Sale Monday

The highly acclaimed Australian musical produced by Global Creatures, Muriel's Wedding the Musical, opened to a standing ovation and rave reviews at the Sydney at the Lyric Theatre last night.



The show returns to Sydney for a strictly limited season and due to demand new tickets will be released and go on sale on Tuesday 9 July from Ticketmaster or visit www.murielsweddingthemusical.com



Winner of 5 Helpmann Awards (2018), 7 Sydney Theatre Awards (2018), anAwgie Award (2018), the 2018 David Williamson Prize and an ARIA Award Nomination (2018), Muriel's Wedding the Musical celebrated its' world premiere in Sydney in November 2017. This year the show garnered two further Helpmann Award nominations: Natalie Abbott for Best Female Actor in a Musical and Pippa Grandison for Best Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical.



The production recently finished at Her Majesty's Theatre in Melbourne where it also opened to rapturous reviews.

"Astonishing...A triumphant blaze of colour and emotion" The Age

"Enormous fun. Bold, brash and big hearted" Herald Sun

"It's funny, it's moving and it's downright brilliant." Broadway World

"Everything about this show is phenomenally good." Daily Review



Muriel's Wedding returns to Sydney with new cast members, with Natalie Abbott playing the much-loved lead role of Muriel Heslop. Nominated for a Helpmann Award this year for Best Female Actor in a Musical the Herald Sun said "Natalie Abbott is radiant as Muriel. And her grinning enthusiasm is utterly infectious". The role of Muriel's best friend Rhonda is played by Stefanie Jones (Les Misérables, The Sound of Music, Dreamlover, Once The Musical) who also received accolades for her performance, with the Herald Sun saying "Stefanie Jones is an intense and vivid presence".



The cast also includes David James (The Boy From Oz, The Sound of Music) as Bill Heslop, Helpmann nominated Pippa Grandison (Mary Poppins, We Will Rock You) as Betty Heslop, Jacob Warner ( The Merchant of Venice, Romeo and Juliet) as Perry Heslop, Caleb Vines (The Wizard of Oz, How To Train Your Dragon) as Malcolm Heslop and Manon Gunderson-Briggs (Muriel's Wedding The Musical original Sydney season) as Joanie Heslop. Laura Murphy (played Janine Muriel's Wedding the Musical original Sydney season) plays the role of Tania Degano, Imogen Moore (Oklahoma!, Anything Goes) as Janine Nuttall and Catty Hamilton (MAMMA MIA!) as Cheryl Moochmore. Jaime Hadwen (Muriel's Wedding the Musical original Sydney season) plays Agnetha Fältskog with Laura Bunting (Wicked, Mary Poppins) playing Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Maxwell Simon (Green Day's American Idiot, The Boy From Oz) as Björn Ulvaeus and Evan Lever (Anything Goes, La Cage Aux Folles) as Benny Andersson.



Chelsea Plumley (Sunset Boulevard, Grease) plays the role of Deidre Chambers, Brice Nobes is played by Jarrod Griffiths (professional debut) with Stephen Madsen (Muriel's Wedding the Musical original Sydney season) as Alexander Shkuratov, Dave Eastgate (Doctor Doctor, Open Slather) as Ken Blundell and Kenneth Moraleda (Muriel's Wedding the Musical original Sydney season) as Charlie Chan.



The stellar creative team behind the critically acclaimed production is led by award winning theatre director Simon Phillips, set and costume designer Gabriela Tylesova, choreographer Andrew Hallsworth, lighting designer Trent Suidgeest, sound designer Michael Waters, music supervisor, orchestrations, arrangements and additional music by Isaac Hayward and musical director Daniel Puckey.



Muriel's Wedding the Musical is a theatrical version of PJ Hogan's iconic hit film, updated to today by the writer himself with music and lyrics by Australian award winning songwriters Kate Miller-Heidke and Keir Nuttall with additional songs by Benny Andersson, Björn Ulvaeus, and Stig Anderson written for ABBA.



The Sydney season of Muriel's Wedding the Musical is supported by the NSW Government via its tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW.



SYDNEY SEASON 2019

Sydney Lyric Theatre

Opening night July 4

Tickets from www.ticketmaster.com.au



BRISBANE SEASON 2019

Lyric Theatre, QPAC

Previews from September 19

Opening night September 21

Tickets from www.qpac.com.au





