VELVET INFERNO Brings New Show to Sydney in July

A hedonistic escape is set to heat up the Sydney Opera House Studio this winter when Velvet Inferno makes its premiere from 24 July - 13 September 2026. An electric evening of entertainment, this high-energy fusion of cabaret and circus comes together as an intoxicating love letter to the world of disco.

Reuniting fan favourites from the original productions — Velvet and Velvet Rewired — and introducing exciting new talents to the company, Velvet Inferno is led once again by the magnetic Marcia Hines as The Diva, whose legendary vocals soar above a pumping disco soundtrack. Brendan MacLean returns to the Studio 54-inspired nightclub to reprise his breakout role as Country Mike. The duo welcome singer-songwriter KYE into the Velvet family as Gloria, an ingenue embarking on a journey of self-discovery.

Astonishing circus artists will delight and astound in equal measure, with Craig “Hula Boy” Reid returning with his unmatched hula-hooping skills and Ukrainian roller-skaters Yevhenii and Vlada making their Australian debut as Duo Stardust. They're joined by aerialists Oleg Tatarynov and Zoe Marshall, who will bring their specialist flying pole act and hair-hang act respectively.

With era-defining music — including Raining Men, If You Could Read My Mind and No More Tears — Velvet Inferno will feature the return of the original powerhouse creative team: director Craig Ilott, musical director Joe Accaria and choreographer Amy Campbell. The world of Velvet is one of Australia's most enduring cultural exports, with thousands of shows performed across three continents, including an ongoing residency in Hamburg for the original Velvet.

Director Craig Ilott said: “It feels increasingly important to believe that a space and a culture like Velvet exists – liberated, free of prejudice and open to all. This iteration of the show fuses the familiar with the inventive, with some of the world's most impressive cabaret artists set to keep you undeniably entertained.”

Sydney Opera House Head of Contemporary Performance, Harry Prouse, said: “Velvet has been thrilling audiences across the globe for more than a decade. We couldn't be more excited to premiere this new iteration in the Studio – it's a celebration of remarkable performers and a feel-good disco soundtrack that just makes you want to dance the night away.”