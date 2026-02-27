EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL, bloody toe-tapping madcap fun.

🎭 NEW! Sydney Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sydney & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL

Under the direction of Daniel Stoddart, EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL arrives at the Seymour like a chainsaw wrapped in jazz hands. It is madcap, campy fun with all the right ingredients for a musical slasher mash up. Not excessive in gore, though if you are seated in the splash zone you would be wise to wear the complimentary poncho or arrive dressed in white and leave as modern art.

This is a production that understands its tone. The SFX are in sync with the tongue in cheek comedy, offering a mixture of nifty practical effects and deliberately clumsy slapstick that suits the parody style. Some moments feel cheesy in the best possible way, giving the evening an earnest charm that aligns beautifully with the franchise roots in The Evil Dead and especially the self aware swagger of Army of Darkness.

The tunes are expertly crafted, toe tapping and engaging, with a strong throwback flavour. There is a clear nod to 1950s musical theatre, complete with a doo wop feel and hints of top hat and cane tap dance tradition. Numbers like “What the F#@k?” lean into that old school Broadway structure and land as highlights. The melodies are instantly appealing, which is no small feat in new musical theatre writing.

In the first half, while the catchy melodies are enjoyable, some songs feel they would benefit from tighter editing to create sharper, punchier beats from moment to moment. At interval there was a sense that the journey could be leaner. The second half delivers exactly that. It moves with greater urgency and cohesion, making for a far stronger and more satisfying ride.

The stage at the Seymour proves the perfect size to house Eric Luchen’s cabin set. The smaller scale enhances the intimacy of the “cabin in the woods” scenario and suits the tone far better than a mainstream cavernous stage might. The choreography is superb, and in a musical horror production there is almost an obligation to nod to Thriller. EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL does so lovingly.

Harley Dasey is the perfect Ash. He commands the stage with stature, balancing heroism and comedic clumsiness with a subversive jocular undertone that sets the show’s tone from the outset. He recreates the iconic franchise imagery with confidence and charisma.

Emma Wilby as Cheryl, Ash’s sister, truly displays triple threat talent. Her voice is sublime, and her transformation from nervous Nellie to wise cracking demon is captivating. Elaina Bianchi embodies Ash’s girlfriend with poise, while Grace Alston’s Annie is spot on, and her work as Shelly showcases her versatility. Jake Ameduri plays Scott as the jock with a touch of Ghostbusters’ Louis Tully energy, offering a fun and comical interpretation. Harrison Riley delivers an astounding performance as Jake, with a wild deliverance edge. Oliver Clisdell is remarkable as the repressed, awkward introvert, and his solo “Bit Part Demon” is a highlight of the night.

The cast superbly execute a cartoony melodramatic style while grounding their performances enough to let the scary beats land. Their enthusiastic energy is the glue that binds this blood soaked confection together.

There are minor technical distractions. At times some lighting cues would have benefited from full blackout, and the band’s backstage music stand lighting occasionally drew the eye. Lyrics were not always crystal clear. The humour ventures into smut and genital territory, but it fits the irreverent tone.

The final scene initially feels like a tacked on afterthought, until one recognises its loyalty to the third film in the franchise. In film, the return to S Mart works seamlessly because the audience is fully transported into Ash’s mundane workplace. Cinema can cut instantly from medieval mayhem to fluorescent retail reality, placing us squarely in that banal domain. On stage, without a complete and transformative set change, it is harder to make the audience feel that they have truly entered Ash’s new everyday world. The contrast between epic horror and ordinary employment needs a bold visual reset to land with full force. Knowing the movies gives the audience an upper edge, and the ending makes far more sense in that context, yet even so it does not diminish the fun and gaiety of the night.Visually, one might expect even more blood for the die hard slasher fans, yet a glance at the exiting front rows reveals just how drenched the splash zone truly becomes.

Who would think a slasher theme would translate so effectively to the stage? EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL proves that horror movie devotees and musical theatre lovers can meet in the middle, preferably under a shower of stage blood.

Come along for a campy, madcap night out filled with wonderful musical numbers and affectionate parody. Take the free poncho or wear white, and fully immerse yourself in the festivities of EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL

EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL, bloody toe-tapping madcap fun.

photo credit Peter Stoop