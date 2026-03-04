The Garden of Unearthly Delights to Highlight LGBTQIA+ Artists in 2026

🎭 NEW! Sydney Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sydney & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Garden of Unearthly Delights is one of the most vibrant celebrations of arts and entertainment across the globe, championing artists with a huge program for the 2026 Adelaide Fringe, including a strong line-up of LGBTQI+ shows and queer-led performances. From bold performances to joyful moments under the trees, expect unforgettable nights where everyone is welcome exactly as they are.

Running for a six-week season from 13 February to 22 March, The Garden's 2026 program showcases more than 115 dynamic shows, with 23 world premieres and 39 South Australian premieres.

For those looking for light-hearted entertainment, Nath Valvo – Homebody, is an hour-long show where Nath, fresh from out of I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!, will serve an entrée of camp gossip before doing what Nath does best – high energy, relatable, rock-solid stand up. Iconic queer TV personality, Geraldine Hickey, is also returning for a season in the Garden bringing her new comedy Geraldine Hickey – A Weight off My Chest. This hour-long show is a warm and hilarious take on exploring her breast reduction surgery – something that has been described as a ‘big warm hug from your favourite (undeniably queer) aunty'. Geraldine has gained national fame on I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!, Spicks & Specks, The Cheap Seats and Have You Been Paying Attention? Comedian Will Gibb will also take the audience through his battle with having TOO MUCH confidence and the situations he's ended up in because of it in his show, Will Gibb – Confidence Is Key. Through hyperbolic storytelling and painfully niche impressions, Will's ride is one that will either have you laughing or cringing.

Kath and Kim fans will not want to miss the hilarious camp comedy parody Fountain Lakes: Y2K, a fabulous brand-new show by the foxy morons behind last year's smash hit Fountain Lakes In Lockdown. The hysterical prequel will answer the big questions – “Will Kath find her dream spunk rat? Will Kim go through with her connubials? And will Sharon score a midnight pash before the millennium bug hits?”

A program highlight is Camp Culture - a fun, fabulous circus adventure led by Faboriginal superstar, Dale Woodbridge-Brown, who proves that no matter where you come from, there's always a way to earn your badge for being your authentic self. From a bush kid to one of Australia's leading circus artists, Dale blends humour, heart, and high skill to celebrate pride, identity, and belonging.

For one show only, Sydney based actor and content creator Kath, will bring Cowboy C*untry with Kath Ebbs, a queer line dancing lesson, to The Garden. Kath's passion for line dancing began when they visited Los Angeles, California and was introduced to the rich LGBTQ+ line dancing community. And now they want to bring these magical line dancing roots to The Garden for one special night – dust off those cowboy boots!

Cabaret fans will love A STAN IS BORN!, a camp, queer, heartfelt hour of musical comedy that follows Alexis, who is trapped in a conservative Culture Clash. Discovering pop divas online is his only salvation: Céline, Whitney, Mariah, Beyoncé, Aretha. With 10 original songs, sung and played live on keyboard, Alexis vigorously shares the queer joy in becoming a stan (a super-duper-UBER-fan).

MORE LGBTQIA+ HIGHLIGHTS

The LadyBoys of Bangkok: International sensations make their Garden debut with a glamorous, new performance complete with fresh choreography, couture-level costumes and a sassy soundtrack.

Haus of Yolo: From a sell-out season in Canada, audiences are invited to step into the glitter-fuelled chaos of fashion label HAUS of YOLO presented by circus company, The Dust Palace. This electric party cabaret will see head designer (and part-time conman) Welt Couture create their Adelaide collection live on stage as acrobats, models, and misfits bring each look to life through jaw-dropping circus and camp comedy. Fast fashion has never been faster, funnier, or riskier!

Bubble Show for Adults Only: After 10 years of the Bubble Cult hit, now is your last chance to see Bubble Show for Adults Only, in its final season! Bubbles on bodies, giant bubble tubes executed by 9-inch heels, smoke bubbles, twirling carousels, cubes, foam tentacles, giant screens of bubbles all executed by two of the most shredded performers you will see this Festival!

Ethel Chop & Tina Del Twist: Together At Last: Ethel Chop was born sometime and has been around a lot longer. After sharing her unique wisdom on telly and the wireless, Australia's best loved Octogenarian is coming to Adelaide with a brand-new blouse. Tina is Australia's much-loved nightingale. With comedic wit that could shred brie and a voice as smooth as honey, her talents have hugged the globe to wild acclaim, garnishing her iconic.

Tim Collins & Hannah Conda: Brothers in Wigs: Join real-life “siblings” and viral sensations Tim Collins and Hannah Conda (RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs The World S2) as they attempt the impossible: putting on a live show together without killing each other. In Brothers in Wigs, expect outrageous characters, over-the-top costumes, and enough shade to block out the sun. It's camp, it's chaotic, and it's probably not sanctioned by a therapist. Family drama has never been this fabulous.

Michelle Buxton, Co-Director of The Garden of Unearthly Delights, says these shows reflect the diversity, creativity, and inclusive energy that The Garden has gained a reputation for.

“The Garden has always been a place for bold, creative and entertaining experiences and this year will be no exception. Our line-up of LGBQIA+ and queer-led performances are welcoming and open spaces where performers and audience members are welcome to feel emboldened and completely themselves.”