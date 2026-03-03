New Seats Added to THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA at Sydney Harbour Due to High Demand

🎭 NEW! Sydney Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sydney & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Due to an overwhelming demand, Opera Australia announced that new seats have been added to every performance of the already extended five-week season of The Phantom of the Opera, Handa Opera on Sydney Harbour, including previously sold-out shows.

Running from Friday 27 March to 3 May, with the first week almost sold out, a further extension of the season is not an option, so to meet demand, the custom-built grandstand will be expanded to accommodate an extra 160 seats for every show.

Opera Australia CEO Alex Budd said, “The demand for The Phantom of the Opera in its 40th anniversary year has been phenomenal. When we couldn’t add more performances, we did the only thing left - we built more seats.”

This year’s 5-star production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera brings back the original creative team to revive the event’s most popular production, with a cast of brilliant Australian performers bringing this visionary production to life at Mrs Macquaries Point for a strictly limited season this autumn.

Handa Opera on Sydney Harbour is a larger-than-life event staged on Sydney’s iconic Harbour. After 14 years, it has become an essential experience on Sydney’s cultural calendar, with audiences flocking to enjoy the unique combination of the outdoor setting, a live orchestra and nightly fireworks, with impressive views of the city skyline, Opera House and Harbour Bridge.

Handa Opera on Sydney Harbour is supported by the NSW Government, via its tourism and major events agency Destination NSW, and through the International Foundation for Arts and Culture as Naming Rights Partner, Dr Haruhisa Handa OA’s Patron in Chief, and OA’s Principal Partner HSBC.