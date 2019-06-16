Inspiration Lives At The Opera House These Summer School Holidays

Find inspiration, adventure and magic at the Sydney Opera House these December school holidays with a newly announced summer program featuring Spot, the loveable dog, David Walliams' The Midnight Gang, the zany TV doctors from Operation Ouch! and a page-to-stage adaptation of Julia Donaldson's classic picture book The Snail and the Whale.

In an Opera House first, one of the world's most popular puppies will scamper into the Playhouse from 3 December. Little ones can join Spot on a visit to his father's farm and help him track down all the friendly farm animals who have mysteriously disappeared. The mischievous pup's adventures will be brought to life through puppetry, songs and puzzles, keeping everyone guessing where he might pop up next.

Eric Hill's beloved pooch is one of the many stars in a new brand campaign titled "Where Inspiration Lives" which captures the enchanting magic of the Opera House's richly imaginative annual Children, Families and Creative Learning program. Highlighting the sculptural wonder of the Sydney Opera House, the video places the child at the centre of the many experiences on offer and features cameos from a selection of stalwarts of children's theatre, including the hyper-realistic dinosaurs from Erth (coming 28 September) and Candy Bowers from One the Bear (6-7 September).

From 7 December, curious minds can hone their investigative skills with Emil and the Detectives. While on a trip to the big city to visit his family, Emil finds that something precious has been stolen from him and so begins to track down the 'sneak-thief' with the help of some new friends. Based on the 1929 novella by Erich Kästner, this theatre adaptation uses smoke, mirrors and a miniature set to enthrall even the smallest sleuth in your family.

The kids in David Walliam's best-selling children's book The Midnight Gang should all be fast asleep when the clock strikes 12, except that's exactly when the fun begins! From 3 January, join Tom in Lord Funt Hospital where he and his fellow young patients go on an adventure to find magic hidden in every corner of the hospital. They're at the mercy of the evil Matron, but that doesn't stop them from turning each of the stuffy old wards into places they've always dreamed they'd go.

From 8 January, Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler's classic book The Snail and the Whale transforms the Playhouse into an ocean of new sights and surprises. Join a fearless young girl and her seafaring father as they dive heart-firstinto one intrepid snail's adventure throughout the seven seas.. See them go to the far ends of the globe and splash on to the stage.

TV's wackiest doctors, Dr Chris and Dr Zand from Operation Ouch!, are bringing a brand new show to Australia from 7-8 January. Packed to the brim with crazy experiments and mind-blowing facts, the doctors will be exploring the fascinating world of biology and investigating all the incredible things the human body can do.

Theatrical dress ups, guessing games and outrageous facts are just the beginning when curious kids explore beneath the iconic sails on the Junior Adventure Tour. The one-hour experience takes young (and old) adventurers into the mysterious backstage world of the Opera House to discover how the magic of theatre comes to life. For a quintessentially Sydney day out, the Junior Day Pack includes a Junior Adventure Tour with souvenir photo, Junior Lunch with a view at Opera Bar and a show ticket for The Midnight Gang.

Creative Play will also return to the Opera House's Western Foyers to inspire creativity in children with art and craft activations that encourage them to bring their imaginations to life. Creative Play is free and welcomes children of all ages to discover just how far their ideas can take them. More information about Creative Learning at the Opera House is available here.

Sydney Opera House Director, Programming Fiona Winning says: "We're thrilled to be launching our Children, Families and Creative Learning summer program with some of the great stars of classic children's stories. These iconic characters and their journeys transform the Opera House into a place where inspiration lives. The summer program continues with our mission to deliver an unmissable children's theatre experience, fueling the young minds of our future generations."





